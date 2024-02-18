Stephen Curry is feeling the nerves.

History will be made Saturday night in Indianapolis, with Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry and New York Liberty sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu dueling off in a unique 3-Point Contest.

Curry has already arrived at the Lucas Oil Stadium, and he already seems to be feeling the pressure.

“I'm so nervous,” the Warriors point guard said in the locker room as he was about to get dressed for the event.

Steph arrives… and is 'nervous' 😬 Don't miss the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge!#StateFarmSaturday, tonight at 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/RrQWrGnBN9 — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

So far in the 2023-24 NBA season, Curry is shooting 42.1 percent from behind the arc. Ionescu, on the other hand, is a career 37.7 percent shooter in the WNBA and is also coming off the 2023 WNBA season in which she knocked down a career-high 44.8 percent of her attempts from deep — and that's while taking the most attempts per game in her WNBA tenure.

Curry, who is also the NBA's all-time leader in 3-point buckets made (3,642) knows that he is in an interesting battle against Ionescu, but the clear winner of the contest has already been decided before the first 3-pointer of the event gets launched. The sport of basketball benefits the most from this shooting duel as it features the best from the world of the NBA and the WNBA in terms of outside shooting. Regardless of which player one is rooting for to win, everyone's eyes will be on this event.

It is also worth noting that both Curry and Ionescu will be shooting from the NBA's 3-point line, with the latter insisting on that distance after it was initially announced that she would be taking 3-pointers from WNBA range.