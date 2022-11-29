Published November 29, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Luke Kornet woke up on the right side of the bed Monday. The Boston Celtics big man was feeling it against the Charlotte Hornets, as he was flying out there on the court.

Luke Kornet dunks the ball off the alley oop from Smart and shows off the hand butterflies pic.twitter.com/2esPEeW0oy — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) November 29, 2022

Although he scored just nine points coming off the bench, Luke Kornet went perfect from the field, going 4-for-4 on his field-goal attempts, including a pair of dunks. After one of his rim attacks, Kornet even brought out the bird celebration that’s mostly attributed to former NBA high-flyer Stromile Swift. Following the 140-105 blowout victory over Charlotte, Luke Kornet revealed that the celly was the idea of teammate Grant Williams. Kornet also jokingly said that he shares the same “explosive athleticism” with Swift.

Luke Kornet said the Stromile Swift bird celebration came from Grant “just elevating on guys” last year. “Grant has some similarities. But I, myself, it was like looking in the mirror. Today, I deemed it appropriate.” What similarities? “Explosive athleticism. Next question.” pic.twitter.com/2IFVHyxP2c — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 29, 2022

When it comes to feeding baskets with dunks, there are only a few in the history of the NBA who could at least match the brutal nature of Swift’s throwdown. All you need to do is search for Swift’s highlights on YouTube and watch the first few seconds to come to the conclusion that Luke Kornet must be out of his mind to make such a comparison. But of course, Kornet was just messing with the reporters after a huge win for the Celtics, who improved to 17-4.

The Celtics have won four games in a row and have gone 13-1 over their last 14 games. So good the Celtics have been of late that Luke Kornet has turned a contest into a one-man dunk contest.

Kornet and the Celtics can stretch their win streak this coming Wednesday when they host the Miami Heat.