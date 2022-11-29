Published November 29, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics caught fire in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Their opponents did not know what hit them after the C’s drained no less than 10 3-pointers in the opening period of the contest.

The Celtics’ red-hot start to Monday’s game led to a franchise record for most triples made in a quarter throughout this squad’s decorated history:

30 of the Celtics 45 first quarter points came from beyond the arc 😳 Ten 3 pointers in a quarter ties the record for most made in a single period in Boston’s history. pic.twitter.com/uOGwfqQf16 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 29, 2022

It is worth noting that the Celtics did this without one of their best players on the court. Jaylen Brown was unable to suit up in this one with a neck injury, which is quite a bit of a surprise considering how he exploded for a season-high 36 points on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. It is the second night of a back-to-back set, though, so perhaps the Celtics just wanted to give their star some rest.

The fact that Jayson Tatum was available may have also factored in on the Brown decision. Tatum missed Sunday’s win over the Wizards due to an ankle sprain, which clearly isn’t all that serious. With Tatum back, it was time for Brown’s night off.

The Celtics didn’t miss Brown’s services on Monday night, though — at least not in the opening quarter. Tatum combined with the likes of Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon to shatter a long-standing franchise record.

Boston entered the Hornets game on a three-game winning streak and they will want to make it four out of four as they look to maintain their lead atop the Eastern Conference.