In a surprising revelation, Santiago Gimenez has shed light on why he chose to represent Mexico over Lionel Messi's Argentina

In a surprising revelation, Santiago Gimenez has shed light on why he chose to represent Mexico over Lionel Messi‘s Argentina, missing the chance to be a teammate of the football legend, reported by GOAL. The 22-year-old forward is currently making waves in the Netherlands, starring for Feyenoord and already surpassing the 20-goal mark in the 2023-24 campaign, drawing attention from top clubs across Europe.

Despite being born in Buenos Aires and having the opportunity to align himself with the 2022 World Cup-winning Argentina squad, Gimenez, who moved to Mexico as a child, has no regrets about choosing El Tri. His commitment to the Mexican national team has been unwavering, and he explained his decision in an interview with TyC Sports.

Gimenez expressed his admiration for Messi, acknowledging him as an exceptional player with eight Ballons d’Or to his name. However, the young forward emphasized that his decision was driven by his heart, stating, “I love Messi, I think he is the best player in history, but I was not going to make the decision for Messi, I was going to make it with my heart… I am happy with the decision.”

Looking ahead, Gimenez, who has scored four goals in 24 appearances for Mexico, finds himself at the center of transfer speculation in the Premier League. With the transfer window now open in England, clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly part of his growing fan base, fueling rumors of a potential move to the highly competitive league.

As Santiago Gimenez continues to make headlines on the pitch, the football world eagerly awaits his next career move, with the prospect of seeing the talented forward shine on the Premier League stage. His journey from Argentina to Mexico and the subsequent decision to represent El Tri over the Albiceleste adds an intriguing chapter to his evolving football story.