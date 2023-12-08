Argentina's national team coach, Lionel Scaloni, has provided a new update on his future and his relationship with Lionel Messi

Argentina's national team coach, Lionel Scaloni, has provided a new update on his future with the team following recent speculations about his potential departure, reported by GOAL. Last month, Scaloni had hinted at the possibility of leaving his post, raising questions about his relationship with star player Lionel Messi and the team's president, Tapia. However, ahead of the Copa America 2024 group stage draw, Scaloni clarified the situation.

Addressing the media, Scaloni stated, “I am here because I am still the coach, but I’m still thinking about my decision. I said after the Brazil game that it is a moment to think and I am still in that instance.” He emphasized the need for careful consideration to determine whether to continue or make a fresh start. Scaloni expressed the importance of providing the players with a coach who possesses the requisite desire and energy.

Regarding his relationship with President Tapia, Scaloni assured that it has always been perfect. He explained that the decisions about the National Team are exclusively his and the coaching staff's, focused on what is best for the team. Scaloni also disclosed that he had conversations with Lionel Messi and Tapia after the Brazil game, clarifying any misunderstandings. He affirmed a positive relationship with Messi, recognizing him as the team captain.

Scaloni assumed the role of Argentina's coach after Jorge Sampaoli's dismissal following the 2018 World Cup. His initial appointment came on a full-time basis after Argentina's third-place finish in the 2019 Copa America. While Scaloni is confirmed as the head coach for the upcoming Copa America in the United States, his future beyond that tournament remains uncertain. The coach is carefully evaluating his options, considering the best course for himself and the national team.