In a recent interview, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou responded to Lionel Messi‘s claim that his compatriot Cristian Romero is currently the best defender in the world, reported by GOAL. Postecoglou admitted that he “wouldn't argue with Lionel Messi” when it comes to Romero's exceptional talent and contribution to both club and country.

Romero, who played a crucial role in Argentina's Copa America triumph in 2021 and their successful World Cup campaign in Qatar, has been receiving immense praise for his performances. Acknowledging Romero's growing stature, Messi himself hailed him as the best defender in the world. And while this opinion may not be universally shared, Postecoglou is in complete agreement with the Argentine superstar.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ange Postecoglou said, “I wouldn't argue with Messi. I'll tell you what, I wouldn't like to play against him [Romero]. Most of the boys don't like to train against him. He's a real competitor and I love that about him. Whether it's training or a game, what you see is what you get with Romero.”

The 25-year-old center-back possesses exceptional leadership skills and has taken on a pivotal role for both his club and country. With his value continuing to rise, Romero's performances have caught the attention of his peers and fans alike. Messi's endorsement only adds to the growing acknowledgment of Romero's abilities.

While opinions on the best defender in the world may differ, the consensus within Tottenham and among his compatriots is clear. Romero's tenacity, competitiveness, and unwavering commitment make him a formidable force on the field, leaving opponents and teammates alike in awe.

As the new season unfolds, all eyes will be on Cristian Romero as he continues to solidify his status as one of the world's top defenders. With the backing of both Messi and his coach, there is no doubt that Romero's star will continue to rise, making him a key figure in Tottenham's pursuit of success.