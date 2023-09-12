Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona‘s star goalkeeper, still clings to the hope that Lionel Messi might one day return to the club, reported by GOAL. Despite Messi's recent move to Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in June, many in Barcelona remain in contact with the Argentine sensation.

Messi has enjoyed a spectacular spell with Inter Miami, claiming his first trophy with the MLS club by winning the Leagues Cup. He has been in phenomenal form, tallying 11 goals and eight assists in just 11 appearances.

Ter Stegen, who hoped for a reunion with Messi in Barcelona over the summer, expressed his disappointment when Messi ultimately opted against a return to Camp Nou. However, the German goalkeeper remains optimistic about Messi's future.

In an exclusive interview with GOAL and SPOX, Ter Stegen remarked, “He would certainly have been an asset for us. Maybe he'll return in another role at some point. Barcelona is his club and will always be a big part of his life. Many people here are still in contact with him. A few players he was very close with are now in Miami with him.”

Messi came close to rejoining Barcelona after leaving PSG, with discussions between his father, Jorge Messi, and Barcelona president Joan Laporta. However, a final agreement did not materialize, leading Messi to make the move to Inter Miami.

While the 36-year-old continues to shine on the football field, his return to Barcelona remains a possibility in the hearts of fans and players alike. Lionel Messi may feature for Argentina against Bolivia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, provided he passes a late fitness test after sustaining a knock in their recent 1-0 victory over Ecuador.