Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Sandro, has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34, reported by goal.com. The announcement came via an Instagram video in which Sandro stood at the Ze Vasco football school's ground, where he initiated his footballing journey.

Sandro's illustrious career spanned 16 years and included spells in various countries, such as England, Turkey, Italy, and Portugal, amassing over 300 appearances. He made his professional debut at just 18 years old for Internacional in Brazil, marking the beginning of a successful journey in the world of football.

Throughout his career, Sandro donned the colors of Brazil in 17 international matches, representing his nation on the global stage. Notably, he became a beloved figure among Spurs fans during his time at the club from 2010 to 2014. He played a pivotal role in Tottenham's historic run to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League during the 2010/11 season. In total, Sandro made 105 appearances for Spurs before making a move to Queens Park Rangers in 2014.

While he plans to enjoy some well-deserved time away from the pitch, Sandro has also expressed his intention to pursue coaching badges. This decision indicates a promising transition into the realm of football management, where his extensive experience as a player is likely to serve him well.

Sandro's retirement marks the end of an era in professional football. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and an enduring love for the beautiful game. Fans and colleagues alike will undoubtedly wish him the best in this new chapter of his life, where he seeks to impart his knowledge and passion for football to future generations through coaching.