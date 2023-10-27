Huge details emerged immediately after the Michigan football program was reportedly exposed for sign-stealing. The Jim Harbaugh-led squad had a lot to deal with from the start of the season up to now. But, they still enjoy a nice record to keep them in national title contention up until winter because of JJ McCarthy's huge performances. However, this probe by the NCAA could have some huge repercussions on their chances. Although, one former alum is not at all worried. Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions believes that this, like most issues in the world of college football, is going to pass once they achieve glory, via Kory E. Woods of MLive.

“It is what it is. I guess time will pass. People will forget about it and move on once we’re the champs again,” was the bold declaration made by the Lions' defensive end.

Aidan Hutchinson was a former player for the Michigan football squad and has gone through these concerns. But, none of the previous conundrums involving Jim Harbaugh could affect the team with such great magnitude. They have a sizable budget for sending scouts to their prospective opponents' games and probably use that to bolster their own schematics.

This puts a lot of their success in doubt. As of the moment, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan football team enjoy a flawless eight-win record. They hope to improve that as they face the Purdue Boilermakers. Will they be able to notch the perfect record and prove the Lions player right or will the NCAA restrict them from reaching it?