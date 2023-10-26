It has not been a nice season for JJ McCarthy, Jim Harbaugh, and the Michigan football program. Despite being the second-best football squad in the nation, they have been hit with a lot of probes and sanctions by the NCAA. Their coach was the first person hit during the start of the season. Now, Michigan's sign-stealing conundrum has sparked more discussions about giving the Wolverines a harsher sanction. This may be backed up by the new shocking updates that outline how large the operations have been.

Michigan football could be in much trouble after new findings surfaced as outlined by Will Hobson of the Washington Post. Apparently, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have a huge budget allocated for scouts to be scattered around the country. They would attend games of rivals and upcoming opponents with this and look at the signs employed throughout the games.

The alleged budget was estimated to go higher than $150,000 which includes tickets for the games, and travel fees. They expected to scout 40 games that involved 10 rivals that they may face during their 2023-24 campaign.

It is still unclear if the Michigan football coaching staff have injected these calls into their play calls. If the NCAA led by Charlie Baker does find out that JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines have been benefitting from this, their national title campaign could be in serious danger before winter and the bowl games even come. Will they be able to circumvent these issues and move on unscathed for the rest of their campaign?