Less than a week ago, Michael Penix Jr. was the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after a stellar performance against Oregon, but that changed over the weekend. JJ McCarthy was terrific yet again in a dominant rivalry win for Michigan football over Michigan State, and the Wolverines quarterback is now the betting favorite to win the Heisman. He has been outstanding this season for Michigan, and he has helped lead the Wolverines to an 8-0 start and a #2 ranking.

Michigan football took down Michigan State 49-0, and JJ McCarthy was nearly unstoppable. He finished the game 21-27 for 287 yards and four touchdowns. He also only played two and a half quarters as Michigan pulled the starters after they went up 42-0.

If you haven't watched McCarthy play this season, his stats aren't going to jump out at you. First off, he hasn't had to play in a fourth quarter yet because Michigan has been up by so much in every game at that point. Secondly, it's the efficiency for McCarthy that is so impressive. So far this season, he is 132-169 for 1,799 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions (which all came in one game). He leads the nation with a QBR of 93.7 and he has an absurd 78% completion percentage.

McCarthy is now the favorite to win the Heisman, but he is focused on other things.

“Tremendous honor, but I couldn't care less,” McCarthy said, according to a tweet from PFF. “I care about championships.”

This Michigan football team certainly looks like they could win some championships this season. They are in the middle of an NCAA investigation, but it is unlikely that it has an effect on this season.