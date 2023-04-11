The Detroit Lions traded cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons, and Lions wide receiver jameson williams has made it known that he wants to change his number as a result of the move.

“Im sorry for everybody who got that jersey but I need that uno man 😭😭🤦🏽‍♂️” Jameson Williams wrote on Twitter.

Jeff Okudah wore number one with the Lions, so now that number is free with him not on the team anymore. Okudah was drafted with the third-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, and was viewed as a potential shut-down corner. Due to injuries and not living up to expectations on the field, Okudah has been disappointing for the Lions.

Jameson Williams was drafted with the 12th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in six games, and caught just one pass for a 41-yard touchdown, according to Pro Football Reference. However, Williams was coming off of a torn ACL, which he suffered in the previous season’s national championship game playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Georgia Bulldogs. It was known coming into the draft that Williams would not contribute as much in year one. The hope is that Williams can live up to expectations in year two and beyond as he enters his first fully-healthy season in the NFL.

Williams wore the number nine in the 2022 season, and it will be interesting to see if he will be allowed to make the switch to number one by the Lions. If so, it is good that he has already apologized to the fans who bought his current jersey.