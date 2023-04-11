Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

The Atlanta Falcons have acquired former third overall pick Jeff Okudah from the Detroit Lions, his agent Kevin Connor of Universal Sports Management confirmed on Tuesday.

The Falcons are sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick to Detroit in the deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Detroit unloads the remaining $5,182,072 in guaranteed money that Okudah is owed this season,” Pelissero wrote Tuesday. “Atlanta adds a player who was the No. 3 overall pick three years ago.”

The 24-year-old was selected by the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, but his career has been derailed by injury thus far. The Grand Prairie, TX native has only played in 25 NFL games across three total seasons for the Lions.

“Conner articulated that the GMs of the two teams involved – Detroit’s Brad Holmes and Atlanta’s Terry Fontenot – made it a seamless, collaborative process,” wrote Field Yates on Tuesday. “The negotiations were described as amicable and productive throughout, as this deal represents a win-win for both sides. A fresh start for Okudah in Atlanta.”

Okudah recorded 73 tackles, seven pass deflections and a 20-yard pick-six over 15 games for Detroit in 2022. Entering his fourth NFL season in 2023, he has an $11.5 million fifth-year option for 2024.

The former Unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big Ten has accumulated 124 tackles, a forced fumble, 10 pass deflections, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown in his career.

It is indeed a fresh start for Jeff Okudah on a new-look Atlanta Falcons defense, and the 6-foot-1, 205-pound cornerback will be a free agent in March of 2024.