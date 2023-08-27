Liverpool are eyeing Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure in the final week of the transfer window. The Reds have missed out on Romero Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea in the last week and want to salvage their window by signing the Mali midfielder.

According to the reports from the Football Insider, Liverpool have shortlisted Doucoure on top of their transfer list. However, they face a problem with his valuation as Crystal Palace demand £70m for the services of their Mali midfielder. Doucourse signed for the Eagles last summer from RC Lens for £21m. Although the Reds signed Stuttgart and Japan midfielder Wataru Endo earlier this month, Klopp feels it isn't enough for his team to compete across all competitions.

The Reds didn't qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016. As they have a tough schedule with the Europa League, they need strong depth in their midfield, and that has been the cause of concern for them. They have allowed five midfielders to leave the club this summer and have only brought in three. However, they want to bring balance to their midfield by adding a quality No.6 in the middle of the park. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are the two advanced midfielders for Liverpool, but they are struggling for a first-choice No.6.

Many feel that the Reds shouldn't have allowed Fabinho or Jordan Henderson to leave the club before getting a replacement. However, they don't have time to think about it as they have five days to sort out their midfield crisis.