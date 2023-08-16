Chelsea are set to inflict more misery on Liverpool fans after landing the Reds target Romeo Lavia from Southampton. This will be the second player this window that has snubbed Liverpool for Chelsea after Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador midfielder joined the Blues on a club-record fee of £115m earlier this week.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the deal between Lavia and Chelsea has been officially agreed. It is reported to be £60m with add-ons included. The transfer fee structure is also agreed upon between the Blues and Southampton. Lavia is set to undergo medical this week at Stamford Bridge as he has been informed that an agreement has been reached. The Belgian midfielder had agreed personal terms with Chelsea on Monday.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This news has come like a kick in the teeth for Liverpool fans, who are yet to address their midfield concerns with a few weeks left in the transfer window. Although there were promising signs against Chelsea in the first game week of the Premier League, they eventually ran out of steam as Chelsea had the squad strength.

Liverpool spent the entire summer after Lavia before approaching Caicedo. Once the Ecuador midfielder chose Chelsea instead of Liverpool, the Reds went back in for Lavia. Unfortunately for Liverpool, the 19-year-old also agreed to go to Stamford Bridge.

With two major transfer targets gone, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is worried. He has already allowed five midfielders to depart this summer and has only brought in two (Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai).