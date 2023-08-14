The Chelsea Blues have secured a British record fee to obtain the services of former Brighton & Hove Albion defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo will sign a record £115 million ($146 million) that runs until the summer of 2031. His contract also has an option until 2032, per The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano.

BREAKING: Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement reached and sealed right now — it’s gonna British record transfer fee 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC £115m fee plus sell-on clause included for Brighton. Medical tests, booked. Caicedo will sign until June 2031 with option until 2032. pic.twitter.com/7O8whsRLdK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

The Blues outbid their English Premier League rivals, the Liverpool Reds, for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian. Chelsea bid £110 million ($139 million) for Caicedo, who reportedly prefers to play for them than Liverpool.

Moises Caicedo's transfer fee is a far cry from the £72 million ($92 million) the Blues offered him on July 17. The latest transfer fee represents a whopping 60 percent increase from the original contract Chelsea offered the prized midfielder. Chelsea will pay Caicedo £100 million in guaranteed money. The remaining £15 million are add-ons.

Moises Caicedo's transfer is just the tip of the iceberg for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has gone on a spending spree in the months leading up to Mauricio Pochettino's first year as club manager. Boehly dangled a £106.8 million contract to former Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez seven months ago. The Blues have been keen on a Fernandez-Caicedo duo at midfield.

Chelsea wants to fortify its midfield further with the potential addition of Southampton's Romeo Lavia. The two sides are reportedly nearing a £55 million ($69 million) deal. The Blues want to offset the departures of midfielders Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and N'Golo Kante with their new additions.

Apparently, Pochettino and his club aren't done making big-name signings.

“For sure we are going to improve the squad. It is about finding the right profile, the right player to create a combination maybe where we are more solid,” the Chelsea boss said on Sunday.

The Blues have never finished higher than third since winning the Premier League trophy following the 2016-17 season. Chelsea finished a disappointing 12th with an 11-11-16 record last year.

Chelsea fans hope the addition of Moises Caicedo will help them turn things around in the 2023-24 season.