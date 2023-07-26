The Los Angeles Lakers are signing undrafted free agent Alex Fudge to a two-way contract that was previously held by Cole Swider. The team requested waivers on Swider.

Swider appeared in seven games for the Lakers in 2022-23 after going undrafted out of Syracuse. The 6'9 forward averaged 17.1 points on 43.6% 3-point shooting for the team's G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. At Summer League in Las Vegas, Swider averaged 15.2 points and shot 42.5% from 3.

Swider could still remain with the organization. The same goes for Scotty Pippen Jr., who spent last season on a two-way deal but did not play in Summer League (sprained ankle), and who is no longer on a two-way.

Fudge, 20, was initially signed to an Exhibit-10 contract after the 2023 NBA Draft. Across five games in Vegas, he put up 2.6 points in 11 minutes per game. The 6'9 forward out of Florida is considered a raw prospect but boasts next-level athleticism, plus a 7'0 wingspan. He only averaged 5.8 points in 19.3 minutes in college and has ways to go with his jumper, but the Lakers' vaunted scouting department seems to be taking a flyer on the high-flyer.

The recently ratified Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for teams to keep three two-way players, instead of two (players on two-way deals can freely shuffle between the NBA and the G-League). At the moment, the Lakers have another ex-Gator, center Colin Castleton, and 3-and-D guard D'Moi Hodge on two-ways. Both players were standouts at Summer League.

The Lakers have filled 13 of 15 spots on their active roster (two-ways don't count). In all likelihood, the Lakers will add another big — one who possesses a different skill set than Jaxson Hayes, per Rob Pelinka (Christian Wood, Tristan Thompson, and Bismack Biyombo are options) – and keep one spot open for flexibility purposes down the road.