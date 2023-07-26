The Los Angeles Lakers are signing undrafted free agent Alex Fudge to a two-way contract that was previously held by Cole Swider. The team requested waivers on Swider.

The Lakers officially announced the signing of Alex Fudge and requested waivers on Cole Swider pic.twitter.com/JYYGeo8yrm — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 26, 2023

Swider appeared in seven games for the Lakers in 2022-23 after going undrafted out of Syracuse. The 6'9 forward averaged 17.1 points on 43.6% 3-point shooting for the team's G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. At Summer League in Las Vegas, Swider averaged 15.2 points and shot 42.5% from 3.

Swider could still remain with the organization. The same goes for Scotty Pippen Jr., who spent last season on a two-way deal but did not play in Summer League (sprained ankle), and who is no longer on a two-way.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fudge, 20, was initially signed to an Exhibit-10 contract after the 2023 NBA Draft. Across five games in Vegas, he put up 2.6 points in 11 minutes per game. The 6'9 forward out of Florida is considered a raw prospect but boasts next-level athleticism, plus a 7'0 wingspan. He only averaged 5.8 points in 19.3 minutes in college and has ways to go with his jumper, but the Lakers' vaunted scouting department seems to be taking a flyer on the high-flyer.

The recently ratified Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for teams to keep three two-way players, instead of two (players on two-way deals can freely shuffle between the NBA and the G-League). At the moment, the Lakers have another ex-Gator, center Colin Castleton, and 3-and-D guard D'Moi Hodge on two-ways. Both players were standouts at Summer League.

The Lakers have filled 13 of 15 spots on their active roster (two-ways don't count). In all likelihood, the Lakers will add another big — one who possesses a different skill set than Jaxson Hayes, per Rob Pelinka (Christian Wood, Tristan Thompson, and Bismack Biyombo are options) – and keep one spot open for flexibility purposes down the road.