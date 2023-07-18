The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up their stint at the NBA 2K24 Summer League with a deeply entertaining 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. The Summer League Lakers, led by Max Christie and head coach JD Dubois, went 0-2 in the California Classic in Sacramento but then won three out of five games in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere, seconds before their game on Wednesday tipped off, LeBron James officially confirmed that he'd be returning to the Lakers and will be going back to No. 23 for his 21st NBA season.

“I’m not surprised…that dude is a superhuman” – Max Christie on LeBron coming back next season pic.twitter.com/hj9OQyreeB — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 13, 2023

In other news, Rob Pelinka, while taking questions in Vegas, confirmed that the Lakers, with two free roster spots left after an impressive free agency period, are looking to sign another center — somebody with a different skill set than Jaxson Hayes. Bismack Biyombo and Christian Wood are reported targets. D'Angelo Russell also did the Lakers a solid by waiving his no-trade clause for next season.

Let's round up what else we learned about the Lakers at Summer League.

5. Darvin Ham is coming for Michael Malone (and everybody else)

Darvin Ham came into Vegas nearly as hot as the 110-degree desert. During a live taping of the #thisleague UNCUT podcast, in response to Chris Haynes bringing up Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone's incessant talk about the Lakers during the playoffs, Ham fired back.

Ham: “You’re gonna bring up Money Mike, man? ‘The Lakers’ Daddy?' That’s what they call him now? ‘The Lakers’ Daddy?'”

Haynes: “I guess you can talk when you win a championship.”

Ham: “God bless his soul. This s–t ain’t over. God bless his soul.”

Ham was also asked about being passed up by 10 teams for head coaching jobs before landing the Lakers gig: “Yeah, they f****d up royalty.”

Finally, Ham expressed the utmost confidence in Austin Reaves, who re-signed with the Lakers for $54 million.

“I’m putting it on record right now: Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon. I think what you saw him being invited to be a part of the World Cup team? It’s the first step in that direction. Everything you saw him do last year, the kid is a flat-out competitor, one of the greatest human beings you could ever be around, always fun, keeps things simple, but yet works at his craft. (He's) fearless in the biggest of moments. And my plan is to continue to feature him. He’s our starting 2-guard. I think there’s a lot more levels (he's) going to get to before it’s all said and done. He’ll be an All-Star and a world champion … with me in the room with him.”

(Team USA head coach Steve Kerr and managing director Grant Hill showered lofty praise on Reaves last week, too.)

4. Colin Castleton may have a place

Castleton, an early standout for the Lakers at Summer League, is hoping to follow in the same footsteps as Reaves (beyond becoming similarly obsessed with golf). The 6'11 center is repped by the same folks, who, like Reaves, directed their client to the Lakers via undrafted free agency and a two-way contract. Reaves, also a 23-year-old rookie, quickly earned a standard deal.

Castleton put up 14.5 points (73.3% shooting), 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game in Sacramento and then 13.4 points (51% shooting), 10.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game in Vegas. He displayed a relatively polished bag of baby hooks, floaters, interior passing, and catch-and-create skills as a roll man. He developed two-man chemistry with Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Lakers have been able to get into some fun stuff/looks thanks to Castleton's vision. Grab and go ability gets them into early offense, but Swider gets bottled up. Reset to Castleton up top (watch JHS signal for the backcut/screen) and he hits the slick bounce pass for the layup. pic.twitter.com/hJpp8cuJ4K — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) July 10, 2023

Castleton (231 pounds) needs to add muscle — he was bodied around the rim multiple times — but he could be come a future contributor.

Another potential gem from the Lakers' scouting department who got a two-way deal after the draft, the 6'4 guard — who won Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and then became arguably the best perimeter in the SEC while shooting 40% from 3 — had electric stretches as a 3-and-D spark plug.

Hodge racked up steals and forced turnovers with his active hands and relentless tenacity. He often turned those stops into momentum-building transition buckets. He ignited two separate fourth-quarter runs with game-changing plays on both ends. He shot 40.4% from 3 in Vegas.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

D’Moi Hodge is an NBA caliber role player *today* pic.twitter.com/dgHIgZBkkm — Shervon Fakhimi (@ShervonFakhimi) July 9, 2023

Hodge needs to hone his playmaking skills and control his aggression if he's going to hang in the NBA, but he looks like a pro-level defender already — with the precise mix of scrappiness, effort, and physicality that Ham and Pelinka are looking for.

His progression with the G League South Bay Lakers will be fun to monitor.

2. Jalen Hood-Schifino is a true point guard

The Lakers drafted the 20-year-old Hood-Schifino at No. 17 in the 2023 NBA Draft due to his smooth, evolved playmaking and his combination of confidence and maturity. Those qualities were instantly evident — particularly his passing, pace control, and instinctual orchestration.

Jalen Hood-Schifino's floor game is so impressive (shades of Austin Reaves at 2021 Summer League)pic.twitter.com/7Lo1CfCNBZ — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 9, 2023

Hood-Schifino's outside shot is undoubtedly shaky, and his lack of foot speed may be a problem; he was blown by several times. But, you can see why the Lakers believe he's a “lottery-level talent.”

The rookie capped off his Summer League by inking a shoe deal with Adidas.

1. Max Christie is ready for the rotation

Throughout Summer League, Christie repeatedly reiterated his goal of starting the season in the rotation. He certainly did what he could to make the strongest possible case for himself, beginning with a Vegas debut that included a massive poster and “MVP” chants.

Great game by Max Christie last night in #NBA2KSummerLeague Las Vegas. Love Max’s quote about Austin #Team #Lakers https://t.co/F9Di7x3l2U — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 8, 2023

Overall, the bulked-up 20-year-old was expectedly one of the more seasoned Summer League participants. He averaged 19.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists at the Thomas & Mack Center (following a strong showing at the Golden 1 Center) on his way to Second Team honors.

Christie has seemingly made significant strides as a three-level scorer, lead ballhandler, and playmaker, while his athleticism, lateral agility on defense, and rebounding instincts stood out. He shot 50% from 3.

Max Christie reaffirms his goal for Summer League and beyond: “Just to be in that rotation and impact winning however I can. Whatever the (Lakers) organization needs me to do, I’m willing to do it.” pic.twitter.com/L2ISrubagl — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 13, 2023

Barring unforeseen struggles in training camp (or an injury, of course), Christie should win the backup 2-guard job.

Quick-hitters

Maxwell Lewis was mostly quiet but did show off his elite hops. Just before Summer League got underway, the Lakers signed him to a four-year deal, utilizing the new Second Round Pick Exception in the CBA that will allow the team to avoid the Arenas Rule.

was mostly quiet but did show off his elite hops. Just before Summer League got underway, the Lakers signed him to a four-year deal, utilizing the new Second Round Pick Exception in the CBA that will allow the team to avoid the Arenas Rule. Cole Swider shot 42.5% from 3 and dropped 21 points in the finale, though the rest of his game has a long way to go.

shot 42.5% from 3 and dropped 21 points in the finale, though the rest of his game has a long way to go. LJ Figueroa arguably produced the most eye-popping highlight of Summer League when he skied for a put-back slam. Afterward, he told ClutchPoints it might be his best dunk ever and that he has always had a knack for reading the balls off the rim.

Lakers forward LJ Figueroa talked to me about where his dunk tonight ranks among his best ever and his knack for putbacks https://t.co/0RCGZn8sJE pic.twitter.com/VErsyiGHdS — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 15, 2023

Figueroa finished his Summer League strong, scoring 38 points off the bench over the final two games.

The Lakers will most likely next gather as a full team for a few days at LeBron's annual pre-training camp mini-camp (it took place in Las Vegas in 2021 and San Diego in 2022). Media Day will open camp on Oct. 2. Preseason begins Oct. 7.