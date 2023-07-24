It's the dog days of summer, and, for the first time in a while, it's all quiet on the Los Angeles Lakers front.

There are about 10 weeks to go until Media Day opens training camp on Oct. 2. Preseason tips off on Oct. 7. Until then, here are three developments for Lakers fans to monitor.

3) Austin Reaves' Team USA debut

Austin Reaves won the offseason (a Lemon Daddy Summer, perhaps?). The 25-year-old earned a four-year, $54 million contract (the scratch golfer can now secure that club membership). He signed a lucrative deal with Rigorer and his first signature shoe, the AR1, is set to drop in August. Darvin Ham declared him the starting shooting guard and called him a future All-Star.

And, he was included on the national team roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“Austin is just, to me, he’s a basketball player,” explained Team USA head coach Steve Kerr. “He’s a guy who impacts winning at a really high level. His story is pretty amazing given that he was undrafted two years ago and now here he is, playing for Team USA and being one of the Lakers’ top three players. But it’s not an accident. This guy can play and there's no doubt he's going to make a big impact for our team.”

“I agree with everything,” added Team USA managing director Grant Hill. “When you look at his story and see how he has kind of busted down doors and created an opportunity for himself on an NBA stage, there's a real toughness that goes with that feel, shooting, playmaking. … He's unafraid, but also a guy with incredible IQ and feel for how to play.”

Reaves will be joined by Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, and Bobby Portis. As always with international competitions, it'll be fascinating to see who plays in crunch-time scenarios, should they arise.

The FIBA World Cup will run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10. Team USA will start its tournament vs. New Zealand on Aug. 26 in the Philippines.

2) 14th roster spot

The Lakers have two open roster spots. They'll likely keep one open entering the season for flexibility purposes (they have an extra $1.4 million to juice up a midseason buyout deal). According to Rob Pelinka, the Lakers are seeking another big as the Lakers aim to deploy more two-big lineups. Pelinka is looking for a player with a different skill set than Jaxson Hayes.

“We are actively in the market to add another big … fill the 14th position before training camp … Dimensionalizing the skills at that position would be important. So we don’t want to sign someone who replicates the skills that Jaxson Hayes has. So if we can diversify the big position and have different looks, that would be good.”

The Lakers are reportedly conducting “significant background work” on Christian Wood. Wood's defense is less-than-stellar, though his production — 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, on 50.1% shooting, 38.1% from 3 over the past three seasons — at the minimum might be too enticing to pass up.

Adding a physical, defensive-minded dude like Bismack Biyombo or Tristan Thompson is a possibility, too. Two-way rookie Colin Castleton is vying for a roster spot down the line.

1) Anthony Davis' extension

Now that we know LeBron James is coming back, the most consequential remaining question of the Lakers' offseason will be whether Anthony Davis signs an extension.

Davis, 30, is owed $40.6 million in 2023-24. Like LeBron, he has a player option for 2024-25 ($43.2 million). Beginning on Aug. 4, AD will be eligible to sign a 3-year, $167.6 million max extension, bringing the total value of his deal to $251.4 million over five years.

Initially, it was fair to wonder if the Lakers will immediately make the offer, despite AD's impressive 2022-23 season and dominant defensive run in the playoffs. Theoretically, the Lakers can wait to see if can stay healthy and be the team's consistently best player for a full season. At that point, they can redetermine their feelings about Davis as a franchise centerpiece, gauge LeBron's status — he has a player option for 2024-25 — and then make a call.

Of course, that's not how modern NBA stars — and certainly not how Rich Paul clients — roll. If the offer isn't presented ASAP, Davis might ask for a trade.

As the date approaches, all signs are pointing toward the two sides striking an accord.

“I wish the CBA allowed us to talk about negotiations … but there’s pretty strict rules around that,” Pelinka said in Las Vegas. “But, couldn’t think more highly of Anthony Davis as a Laker and as a player. He’s helped deliver a championship to our franchise. He’s been an incredible captain and leader. We saw last year, willing to play through a hard foot injury to get our team to the Western Conference finals. So, just love having him as a part of our team.”

On a July 17 episode of The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Dave McMenamin said he expects a deal to be reached, although questioned whether the Lakers would offer the full three-year max.

“Anthony Davis, in Rob's estimation, is someone that has represented the Lakers really well … and he wants to continue to have Anthony Davis as a Laker… I am not too concerned about how this thing plays out, whether it’s the max amount of years or max amount of dollars are reached, that remains to be seen and that will be figured out between Rich Paul and Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss. But where things stand right now, I expect some sort of an agreement to be reached. … If there’s no extension offered, what do you do? You apply pressure the other way and say I want out. So I’m fairly confident that Anthony Davis will come into training camp with an extended deal.”

(The fact that Pelinka and Ham have spoken to AD about two-big lineups next season is a pretty good indicator that he'll be on the Lakers to start the season.)

Assuming the Lakers do extend an offer, the timing of when Davis physically puts pen to paper will be notable. Remember: LeBron waited about two weeks to ink his extension, thereby rendering him ineligible to be traded during last season.