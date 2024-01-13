Louisville football lands blue-chip transfer tight end Jaleel Skinner, after two season with the Miami Hurricanes.

Louisville football has landed the former four-star recruit Jaleel Skinner. The Cardinals add to their No. 1 transfer portal class with the addition of the Miami transfer. Skinner has played extremely limited snaps in his time in college football, recording just one reception on nine yards during the 2023 season. In his first collegiate season in 2022, Skinner posted nine receptions on 129 yards.

Head coach Jeff Brohm is building something special in the state of Kentucky. The Cardinals now have 22 transfer commits in the 2024 class. This success follows an ACC Championship appearance in 2023, where Louisville fell just short of a conference title against undefeated Florida State. Brohm is just getting quantity, but with guys like Skinner, he's bringing in quality.

Skinner has a tremendous tight-end build at 6'5″ and 210 pounds, with extremely quick feet. He's a player who can play vertically on the sideline but also finds gaps in the middle of the field with excellent speed for his size. The South Carolina native is likely looking for an increased role with Louisville football, and a chance to play in a pass-first offense with Brohm.

“Being able to go to Louisville is a blessing. Some of the things that have stood out were the opportunities to be a part of a blossoming program. I was also blessed with the opportunity to go to the same college as my younger sister. Transferring to Louisville brings with it the chance to be a part of a vibrant and supportive community and a great coaching staff,” said Skinner, per HayesFawcett3 at On3 Sports.

He was highly touted out of college, with his decision coming down to Alabama, Florida State, and Miami. Skinner has the talent, but he needs the right fit to help him excel in the college football landscape. With Louisville football, Skinner should have a chance to make himself a household name.