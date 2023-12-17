Louisville football picked up a commitment from RB Don Chaney Jr. on Saturday.

Year one of the Jeff Brohm era for Louisville football has been a huge success. The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 1o-2 record and they are currently ranked #15 in the country. They made it to the ACC title game a couple weeks ago, but they went down to Florida State. Louisville has something good being built within the program, and now they just need to keep the momentum going. One way the Cardinals can do that is by reloading in the offseason with the transfer portal and make their team even better in 2024.

Louisville football did just that on Saturday as they picked up a commitment from Miami football transfer RB Don Chaney Jr., according to a report from On3. When making a decision, the hospitality that Chaney Jr. saw with the Cardinals had a big impact.

“The hospitality with the coaches and the players,” Chaney Jr. said in regards to Louisville. “Coach Brohm and Barclays are just really getting to the details with me about the ball and giving me the opportunity to compete with a great running back room.”

This is a big pickup for Louisville as Don Chaney Jr. is someone that can come in and make an immediate impact. He has played four seasons at Miami, and his most recent season was his most successful. This year, he rushed the ball 94 times for 478 yards and two touchdowns. His numbers aren't going to blow anyone away, but his potential is there, and he can definitely be a key contributor on the 2024 Louisville football team.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves regarding the 2o24 squad, this year's Louisville team still has one more game. The Cardinals will play in the Holiday Bowl on December 27th against USC. The Trojans had a disappointing 7-5 season, and Louisville is a big favorite in this as the spread favors them by 7.5. The game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, and it will be airing on Fox. The game will kickoff at 8:00 ET on the 27th.