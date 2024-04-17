The Miami football program is trying to return back to its winning ways after years of frustration. Back in 2022, they moved on from Manny Diaz and lured Mario Cristobal in from Oregon with a massive contract. Now, some shocking details about Cristobal's 2022 salary have emerged, per a report from Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today.
‘The University of Miami (Fla.) paid football coach Mario Cristobal $22.7 million in 2022, including $7.7 million in base pay and $14.9 million in “other reportable compensation,” according to a federal tax form released by the university Tuesday to USA TODAY sports. This is the largest-ever, single-year amount for an athletics department employee on a tax form by a private university, according to USA TODAY Sports research.'
It was also reported that some of the $14.9 million in “other reportable compensation” was used to cover his $9 million buyout for leaving the Ducks. Yet, still, $22.7 million for one year is a shocking amount for any employee, especially a football head coach.
But, it isn't something entirely out of the ordinary, either. In 2021, TCU head coach Gary Patterson was on record for $17.2 million after parting ways with the school that year, although that's still $5.5 million less than Cristobal's earnings from 2022.
By comparison, Cristobal's amount is the highest for somebody in athletics and just a hair under the highest amount for a private university employer, per the report: ‘By comparison, the highest single year of pay for a private university president was only slightly more — $22.8 million for former University of Pennsylvania president Amy Gutmann in 2021, according to data from the Chronicle of Higher Education. But about 89% of that came from deferred compensation set aside over the course of her 18-year tenure, the Chronicle reported.'
Mario Cristobal has had an uneasy tenure at Miami
It's quite the development, especially given the uneasy beginning Cristobal has had with the Miami football program. His first season they went 5-7 and last year they finished 7-6 with a loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl. They then saw Tyler Van Dyke leave via the portal and they missed out on a number of players they had interest in.
The good news is that former Washington State star Cameron Ward decided to join the Hurricanes. On top of that, Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez, the top player in the portal, has a visit lined up with Miami in what would give the Hurricanes a formidable QB-RB duo.
In two years with the Miami football program, Mario Cristobal has not had much success, and the pressure is on more now than ever before. He originally inked a 10-year deal worth $80 million to come to Miami, so he needs to find a way to win some games and stay competitive in the ACC going forward.