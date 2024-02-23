Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell reached out to Megan Fox amid her now-viral moment on the show. While in the pods with now-fiancé Jimmy Presnell, she told him that she often gets told that she favors the Jennifer's Body actress. The comment had a negative reaction on social media which prompted Blackwell to reach out to Fox to repair any damage that the comment could have dont.
“I did reach out to her [Fox], and I was like, ‘I'm so sorry I did this to you,'” Blackwell told Entertainment Tonight adding that she has not gotten a reply from Fox. “I'm just waiting for Megan to respond.”
Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Reacts To Viral Megan Fox Comment
A part of the viral moment-which happened behind a wall where Presnell could not see her– she said she did not see the resemblance to the actress and warned him not “get excited” if he were to propose and they meet face-to-face. Presnell did end up proposing to the flight attendant and noted that she “lied” to him about how she looked. However, it did not stop him from being attracted to her.
“Chelsea on Love is Blind saying she looks like Megan Fox. Like BE SOOO f—— forreal lmfao,” a social media user wrote.
“Nobody is calling Chelsea from Love is Blind season 6 ugly . She just doesn’t look like Megan Fox . Y’all are taking it as we are calling her ugly. Nobody said that . She just has the wrong comparison,” another social media user wrote.
Most of the social media agreed with Blackwell, saying that she did not look like Jennifer's Body actress and posted a video of her dancing with a drink on Instagram with the caption, “Go on a show for love > get your butt dragged through the trenches.”
She also reposted a message from her friend Presley Carter:“Thank you all who are from our hometown and known Chels for all of your love and support for her through this! It’s been so exciting to watch her and see everything!”
Episodes 1-6, as well as the new episodes 7, 8, and 9, are now available on Netflix.