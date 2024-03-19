Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell revealed in a recent interview that her ex-fiancé Jimmy Preshnell allegedly lied to her about going out. In an interview with “Stress Free SOULutions” podcast with Sarah Alysse, the reality television star said that they were on FaceTime when she got home from a wine night out with her girlfriends.
“I had a little wine night with the girls, I’ll go home to the townhouse, I’m right down the street, you know, I’ll go chill by myself, and you have your time to yourself, that’s super healthy,” she told Alysse.
However, minutes later Blackwell claims that Preshnell called her by accident while he was seemingly having a get-together at his house.
“He butt-dials me, and you hear all his friends in his apartment, all the girls, everyone talking about the next bar they’re going to,” she said. “And when I tell you I was just in disbelief, like this fool had the nerve to call me — FaceTime me — and tell me he’s in his bed,” she continued.
Blackwell said that she was very confused about the call and didn't know how to react or confront him about the accidental call.
“I was dumbfounded,” she explained. “I didn’t know what to do. I was like, ‘How do I maneuver this situation? Do I call him out? Do I wait til tomorrow?’”
Blackwell said that she was seeing this behavior from Preshnell “every day” and the incident happened on a Tuesday night. She made it clear in the reunions and in the pods that she doesn't go out often but she found that Preshnell exhibited that behavior more frequently than she would have liked.
“I want you to have your friends and your nights away from me, that’s very healthy, but it was extreme,” she concluded. “And the show doesn’t even touch on that.”
Love Is Blind: Where Do Chelsea and Jimmy Stand Now?
Blackwell and Preshnell decided not to get married in the show as he called off the engagement prior to their wedding. Blackwell did admit that the two began to date again after the cameras went away but ultimately they weren't meant for one another.