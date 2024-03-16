Amber “AD” Desiree Smith has a bone to pick with her former fiancé Clay Gravesande. AD from Love Is Blind claims that Clay did not fulfill his promise to her after rejecting her at the aisle.
“He would actually try and do things differently and show up for me in certain ways and then he would hit me with a sprinkle of ‘I’m just afraid to get married,” AD recalled on the f“The Viall Files” podcast Thursday (March 14). “And [I’d say,] ‘Again, we do not have to do this. I’m OK. I’d rather not be humiliated in front of all of my family and friends.’ He’d be like, ‘AD, I’m not going to embarrass you. I’m not going to humiliate you.’ And I’m like, ‘OK.’ And then what did he do? Embarrass me!”
She said that leading up to the wedding they had some doubts that they would even make it down the aisle.
“Clay and I had so many conversations about not moving forward,” AD said. “And I know it looks like I’m blinding following him off a cliff and he’s telling me, ‘I don’t want to marry’ and I’m like, ‘OK, let’s go get married’ and he’s like, ‘No, I don’t want to.’”
“There were so many questions where I was like, ‘I’m good to walk away.’ He’d be like, ‘No, AD, I really want to try. I really want to make this work with you,” she added.
How Does Clay Gravesande Feel About Amber “AD” Desiree Smith?
At the season six reunion, Clay admitted that he made a mistake saying no to AD on their wedding day.
“She’s honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake going to the altar and saying no,” he said.
A lot of the battles Clay was going through on the show came back to his parent's relationship. His parents were married for 24 years before getting divorced. Clay opened up about seeing his father cheat on his mother and how it transcended to his own questions about monogamy.
“I think for me, I made the commitment, but when I was actually in it, I was like, ‘Can I really do this?' So it was a lot of self-doubt coming through,” he said on Tamron Hall.
He added, “I'm going to stand by everything. I think for me it was like a roller coaster, but I went through those hurdles of emotions and it made me a better person so I wouldn't change anything.”
All episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 are streaming on Netflix.