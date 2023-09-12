Hailey Van Lith just needs one more thing to make her NCAA basketball career complete, a National Championship. She has done well with the Louisville basketball program but they always fell short. There is nothing she could have wished for better on her birthday than to get that coveted title. All of that and more may come into life once her season starts with all of the other stars in the LSU basketball squad.

Hailey Van Lith just turned 22 and she is feeling her inner Taylor Swift. The former Louisville basketball sensation wished for a more abundant year in the NCAA and her personal life. It is not quite sure what she meant in terms of new accolades or goals. But, she is definitely headed in the right direction. Claiming it by saying that her year is on the rise is not at all a bad idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HVL (@haileyvanlith)

She is already one step closer to reaching the accolade to cap off her college career by joining forces with Angel Reese. The transfer to the LSU basketball program was the safest choice for her. The team's core is still fairly intact and their stars are still balling out. This will propel her resume despite it having an All-ACC selection, Youth Olympics Gold Medal, and FIBA U18 3×3 World Cup victory already.

More than that, the star has committed to a greater mission. She added more spiritual direction to her life by getting baptized. Van Lith will definitely wreak havoc given how inspired she is to work. 22 is her year.