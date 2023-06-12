Former Louisville women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith recently discussed a notable moment from her time with the Cardinals. Van Lith, who transferred to LSU women's basketball following this past season, was asked about Iowa's Caitlin Clark previously taunting her with a “you can't see me” gesture by Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.

“Right after the game I texted her (Clark) and I was like, ‘the media is dumb. I'm sorry,” Hailey Van Lith told Rooks. “They just make stuff up and then they just put it all over the internet and everyone thinks it's true. We were laughing about it because she did it to her strength coach. She didn't do it to anyone on our team, especially me.

“I didn't even see it in the game. I was probably, you know, dribbling the ball up the court after she just hit a three in our face. It's just funny how like camera angles and perceptions are skewed.”

According to Hailey Van Lith, Clark wasn't even aiming the taunt at Louisville. She shot down the storyline of possible bad blood between herself and Clark as well.

Van Lith is preparing to begin a new chapter of her college career with LSU. The Tigers are fresh off a championship over Iowa and will look to run it back during the 2023-24 season. With a star like Hailey Van Lith now on the roster, LSU will likely find themselves in a good position to repeat as champions.

That said, there's no shortage of talent around the league so LSU will have their work cut out for them.