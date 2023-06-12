LSU women's basketball player Hailey Van Lith shocked the college basketball world this summer when she transferred from the Louisville women's basketball program, and Van Lith explained her decision in an appearance with Taylor Rooks on Bleacher Report.

“It came down to my ability to be happy, and I had to put myself first,” Hailey Van Lith said with Taylor Rooks on Bleacher Report. “I had done my part, and I had sacrificed myself and given my all to that program. But at the end of the day, I just wasn't enjoying everyday life. It was a situation there where I chose that I deserve happiness.”

Van Lith said that it was a hard decision, and that while there were many great moments at Louisville, including making the 2022 Final Four. However, there were some lows as well.

“It was a really hard decision,” Van Lith said with Rooks. “You know, my best friends in my whole life I made at Louisville. I went to a Final Four and I shared that with those coaches and those teammates. And some of the highs in my life, I've been there, but also the deepest lows in my life have been there. I think that I was at the point where I felt like I had learned what I needed to learn from that situation and that environment and I was giving myself grave, to leave that and find something better for myself. I know in my heart that I made the right decision for me and my family and for women's basketball in general.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the decision to leave, Van Lith said she does not regret playing at Louisville.

I don't regret it, I don't regret going to Louisville,” Van Lith said with Rooks. “I'm a much better player and a much better person because of my experience there.”

It will be interesting to see if LSU women's basketball can repeat with Van Lith in the fold. The Tigers should be one of the main contenders next season.