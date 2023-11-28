LSU faces Syracuse. Our college basketball odds series includes our LSU Syracuse prediction, odds, and pick.

For nearly 50 years, one man guided the Syracuse men's basketball program. Since 1976, Jim Boeheim patrolled the bench for Syracuse, making the Orange one of the top programs in the country and a centerpiece of the Big East Conference in its rise to instant college basketball prominence in the 1980s. The Big East was formed in the late 1970s and wasted no time becoming appointment viewing in college hoops. Boeheim, John Thompson of Georgetown, Lou Carnesecca of St. John's, and Rollie Massimino of Villanova were all unforgettable characters with distinct personalities who turned out great college basketball teams that went against each other in ferocious battles. Boeheim was part of a very special era and developmental evolution in the sport. He came within an eyelash of winning the national championship in 1987, but Indiana, Bob Knight, and Keith Smart denied him in the final seconds. It took 16 more years, but Boeheim finally chased down that elusive national title in 2003 with Carmelo Anthony helping him to reach the pinnacle. Boeheim is Syracuse basketball for generations of fans and viewers.

Now, though, Boeheim has stepped away after nearly a half-century as Syracuse coach. Adrian Autry has taken the baton and is leading the Cuse this season. The Orange went to the loaded Maui Invitational and ran into talented Tennessee and Gonzaga squads. The Cuse lost those games, as expected, but it put up a good fight and gained some much-needed learning experiences which Autry hopes will pay off in ACC play … and in this game against LSU.

The Tigers are still recovering from the violations committed by former coach Will Wade, who left the program in disgrace and also caused a transfer portal exodus which hollowed out the program. Matt McMahon is now running the program, and he is trying to play catch-up under a less-than-ideal set of circumstances. The Tigers endured early-season losses to Nicholls State and Dayton but regrouped to beat North Texas and Wake Forest. It will be fascinating to see what LSU can become even though this roster isn't as deep as McMahon would prefer.

Here are the LSU-Syracuse College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Syracuse Odds

LSU Tigers: +1.5 (-110)

Syracuse Orange: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 149.5 (-105)

Under: 149.5 (-115)

Why LSU Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers are clearly getting better. They are not an especially strong team, but they're a reasonably competent team. They responded well to their two early losses. They played very solid defense against North Texas and were able to play with poise in an overtime victory over Wake Forest last week. LSU is growing in confidence and the players on the team are learning how to play together. Syracuse is very much a work in progress, so LSU is not going up against an opponent with clear-cut advantages in either experience or roster chemistry.

Why Syracuse Could Cover the Spread

The Orange have played a much tougher schedule than LSU due to their games against Tennessee and Gonzaga. Those games toughened up the Orange and showed just how much work this team needs to do in order to get better. Having been tested by two Final Four contenders will give Syracuse the education needed to beat LSU, which has not been challenged on nearly the same scale or to the same degree.

Final LSU-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

Syracuse has played a tougher schedule. The Orange are playing at home. This is a good spot for the Orange.

Final LSU-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Syracuse -1.5