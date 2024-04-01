The LSU Tigers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark. Check out our Women's March Madness odds series for our LSU Iowa prediction and pick. Find how to watch LSU Iowa.
Here we go. It's the ultimate showdown and a game which should fetch huge television ratings. It's the much-anticipated rematch of last season's national championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes. It's Angel Reese against Caitlin Clark. It's Kim Mulkey against Lisa Bluder in the coaching matchup. It's a spicy matchup for so many different reasons. Reese took great pleasure in outplaying Clark and Iowa in last season's national title game, so much so that her on-court gestures drew national attention. The apparent tensions between Reese and Clark led a lot of people to conclude there was a unique animosity between the two, rather than a natural competitive spirit which simply hit overdrive because it was a championship game. Everyone is waiting to see how Reese and Clark perform in this game, but also how they act and react in front of each other. This brings up an obvious point: Will either star or either team get swept up in the distractions while the other side focuses more on the game, or will both stars and both teams be equally focused (or sloppy)? Reese and Clark have to block out the noise, while the role players on each team have an opportunity to steal the spotlight, given how much attention is focused on the main figures in this basketball drama.
Basketball fans have been waiting a year for this game. It is made even more compelling due to Kim Mulkey's very public battle with media outlets across the country in response to articles written about her and LSU. Mulkey has won four national championships, but the attention paid to her focuses on other topics. Fair or not, that's the reality attached to Mulkey, who will try to return to the Final Four and simultaneously end Caitlin Clark's iconic collegiate career. Non-Final Four games don't get any bigger than this.
Here are the LSU-Iowa Women's March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Women's March Madness Odds: LSU-Iowa Odds
LSU Tigers: +1.5 (-105)
Iowa Hawkeyes: -1.5 (-115)
Over: 168.5 (-110)
Under: 168.5 (-110)
How To Watch LSU vs Iowa
Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why LSU Could Cover the Spread
LSU is simply a tough team. The Tigers took a nine-point lead over UCLA, then watched the Bruins take a three-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Weaker teams would have folded. LSU fought back and outplayed the Bruins in the final four minutes to win the game. LSU has had a lot of distractions this season. It has been a turbulent journey for this group, but in case anyone doubted their ability to turn it on when it matters most, the Tigers have shown a lot of resilience in constantly bouncing back after an opponent makes a big push at them. Iowa will probably make a few runs in this game. LSU has shown it will be able to respond to any Caitlin Clark burst and roar back. That's why LSU will win.
Why Iowa Could Cover the Spread
Caitlin Clark remembers losing to LSU last April and not bringing her very best in a championship game. She is the best player in women's college basketball, with the possible exception of Paige Bueckers of UConn. Great players not only play great in big games, but they respond when their toughness is questioned. LSU will ask questions of Clark. Expect this legendary player to deliver the goods in crunch time and give Iowa a sweet taste of revenge against LSU.
Final LSU-Iowa Prediction & Pick
The winner is hard to determine. The total might be a good play. LSU plays tenacious defense and can struggle to score at times. Iowa did not score a high number against West Virginia one week ago, and LSU plays the level of defense which can limit the Hawkeyes. Take the under in a game whose total projects a score of Iowa 85, LSU 83.
Final LSU-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Under 168.5 (-110)