The newest Madden 24 Player Ratings released after the NFL Week 12 matchups. Philadelphia Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts joins the top rated QBs in the game, after a 5 TD performance against the Buffalo Bills last week. Additionally, several other playmakers across the league also received boosts to their OVR. However, some notable players did receive deductions in their ratings after poor Week 12 performances.

Madden 24 Player Ratings After Week 12 Roster Update

Overall, the most notable changes this week include:

Jalen Hurts – 91 OVR (+1) Hurts committed two turnovers in Sunday's OT win over the Bills. However, he more than made up for the performance with five total touchdowns, including the game winner in OT. Jalen Hurts now has 29 total touchdowns this year (18 passing, 11 rushing), to 14 total turnovers (10 interceptions, 4 lost fumbles). While he needs to cut down on the turnovers, he still helped his team overcome four straight first half deficits.

Jessie Bates III – 95 OVR (+2) Bates dominated a vulnerable Saints offense last week. Firstly, he started the game with a 92 yard interception return for a touchdown to put the Falcons up 7-3. Later in the game, Bates forced a fumble, all while earning 12 combined tackles. Overall, Bates every day seems like a great signing for a young Falcons team.

Amon-Ra St. Brown – 91 OVR (+1) St. Brown continues to make teams regret passing on him, with another solid performance last week on Thanksgiving. His 9 catches for 95 yards help kept the Lions in a struggling battle against the Packers. However, the Lions ultimately came up short, though they still have a shot of aiming for the No. 1 Seed. With St. Brown still in the mix, don't sleep on this Lions' offense.

Kyren Williams – 77 OVR (+3) Since October, Williams has averaged 114 rushing yards per game. Additionally, his 143 yard performance against the Cardinals saw the young back average nearly 9 yards per tote. While expecting him to repeat this level of success every week would be absurd, don't sleep on Williams to emerge as the top RB option for the team in the future.

Tyrann Mathieu – 91 OVR (+1) Tyrann Mathieu recorded two interceptions last week. However, his efforts were not enough to help the team, as the Saints went on to lose 24-15. While the Saints offense struggles to find an identity after Drew Brees' retirement, their defense remains tough as ever. Hopefully, we'll see the Saints offense pick up on their slack so that Mathieu's efforts won't be in vain.



Additionally, other notable Madden 24 player rating changes include (rising):

Jevon Holland – 88 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Waddle – 87 OVR (+1)

Rhamondre Stevenson – 81 OVR (+1)

D.J. Reed – 85 OVR (+1)

Kyle Hamilton – 86 OVR (+1)

Derek Stingley Jr. – 81 OVR (+1)

Tank Dell – 81 OVR (+2)

Quentin Nelson – 91 OVR (+1)

Michael Pittman Jr. – 86 OVR (+1)

Calvin Ridley – 84 OVR (+1)

Javonte Williams – 83 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Pacheco – 84 OVR (+1)

Khalil Mack – 86 OVR (+1)

Dak Prescott – 90 OVR (+1)

Daron Bland – 87 OVR (+1)

Bobby Okereke – 86 OVR (+1)

Xavier McKinney – 82 OVR (+1)

Devonta Smith – 88 OVR (+1)

Jaylon Johnson – 87 OVR (+1)

T.J. Edwards – 84 OV4 (+1)

Penei Sewell – 92 OVR (+2)

A.J. Terrell Jr. – 89 OVR (+1)

Alvin Kamara – 87 OVR (+1)

Players who received a decrease after Week 12:

Micah Hyde – 89 OVR (-1)

Breece Hall – 83 OVR (-1)

Justin Tucker – 89 OVR (-2)

Laremy Tunsil – 94 OVR (-1)

Austin Ekeler – 86 OVR (-1)

Kolton Miller – 87 OVR (-1)

Daniel Carlson – 78 OVR (-3)

Johnathan Allen – 90 OVR (-1)

Terry McLaurin – 90 OVR (-1)

Kamren Curl – 83 OVR (-1)

Eddie Jackson – 82 OVR (-1)

Jared Goff – 82 OVR (-1)

Harrison Smith – 89 OVR (-1)

Michael Thomas – 83 OVR (-1)

Tristan Wirfs – 91 OVR (-1)

Cooper Kupp – 92 OVR (-2)

D.K. Metcalf – 85 OVR (-2)

Quandre Diggs – 85 OVR (-1)

Deebo Samuel – 87 OVR (-1)

Overall, that wraps it up for all the Madden 24 Player Rating adjustments after the recent roster update. Overall, we expect some of these numbers to change, especially for players like D.K. Metcalf. The Seahawks' WR1 caught six passes for 134 yards and 3 TDs in the 35-41 loss against the Cowboys. Speaking of Dallas, expect of few of their players to receive some OVR boosts next week too. Specifically, we mean players like Daron Bland, who just recorded his eight interception of the season last night.

Furthermore, Week 13 of the NFL includes a few interesting matchups. The Jets must defeat the Falcons if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive and potentially see an Aaron Rodgers return. Additionally, the Broncos and Texans, two teams fighting for a bottom tier playoff spot, face off in Houston this weekend. Lastly, we can't forget Brock Purdy and the 49ers heading to Philadelphia to face Jalen Hurts and the 10-1 Eagles. Overall Week 13 includes some very important matchups.

Furthermore, those who want to see their teams full player ratings should check out the Madden 24 ratings website. Additionally, keep on the lookout for future Madden roster updates, which usually release just hours before the TNF games. Therefore, expect the next one to release right before the Patriots visit Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

