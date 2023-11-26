As the Falcons took down the Saints in Week 12, safety Jessie Bates hammered home Atlanta's victory with an electrifying pick-six.

Due in large part to his playmaking ability, the Atlanta Falcons signed safety Jessie Bates to a four year, $64 million contract this past offseason. In Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints, Bates proved the Falcons right for bringing him to Atlanta.

Early in the first quarter, Bates picked off Derek Carr and went 92-yards for a touchdown. It set the tone for the Falcons as they didn't look back in their 24-15 victory. After the win, Bates broke down his instincts during that play and what it felt like running into the end zone, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

“Trusting my instincts. Coming off that bye week, everybody had to just come to life and reset. It's film study and all the extra meetings that we do. It's a play that they've shown on film and took advantage of it. Very special moment for me for sure.”

While his pick-six might've been Bates' breakout moments, his debut with the Falcons can't be defined by one play. Over 11 games this season, Bates has put up 85 tackles, six passes defended, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. He has earned an impressive 86.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.

With their win over the Saints, Atlanta moved to 5-6 and to the top spot in the NFC South. The victory awarded them the tiebreaker. It hasn't been the most magical season for the Falcons, but it can still end with a trip to the playoffs. In his first season with the team, Jessie Bates is out to prove Atlanta is postseason ready.