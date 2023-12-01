DK Metcalf hit a burst of speed in the Seahawks-Cowboys game that has not been seen since Raheem Mostert outburst in 2020.

The Seattle Seahawks are on a mission to improve their NFC West standing. The Seahawks entered their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cowboys at 6-5. Seattle took an early lead in the game after DK Metcalf hit an incredible burst of speed for a 73-yard touchdown pass.

DK Metcalf pushes the Seahawks forward with a dazzling display of speed

Seattle was down 0-3 in the middle of the 1st quarter before Metcalf caught a pass from Geno Smith that had him off to the races. Metcalf reached a top speed of 22.23 miles per hour, the fastest speed by a ball carrier since Week 2 in 2020 by Raheem Mostert (23..09 mph), per Next Gen Stats.

Metcalf's explosive play should give the Seahawks a boost as they attempt to take down a hot Dallas Cowboys team. The Cowboys won three straight games before Thursday Night's matchup. They come off a commanding 45-10 victory against the Washington Commanders.

Dak Prescott led the offense after he threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns. Dallas wants to continue its momentum into the Seahawks game, but Seattle is not making it easy.

The Seahawks match the Cowboys stride for the stride as the game approaches the fourth quarter. DK Metcalf's lightning showed in his stats by the end of the third quarter. The 25-year-old had 131 yards and two TDs before the start of the fourth.

The race for the NFC Wildcard spot is heating up, and the Seahawks want to be in the mix. If DK Metcalf and co. can keep up their performance, they will add another win to their column.