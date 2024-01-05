This update saw several players like Lamar Jackson, Ceedee Lamb, and D.J. Moore receive OVR increases.

The latest Madden 24 Player Ratings released just ahead of NFL Week 18. This update saw several players like Lamar Jackson, Ceedee Lamb, and D.J. Moore receive OVR increases. However, a few notable players also received decreases for their OVR like Russell Wilson. Additionally, many other players received stat adjustments for their Week 17 performances. Without further ado, let's check out the Madden 24 Player Ratings after NFL Week 17.

Madden 24 Player Ratings For NFL Week 18 – Week 18 Roster Update

Overall, some of the most biggest movers here include:

Lamar Jackson – 97 OVR (+1) The top MVP candidate for the 2023-2024 season ended the year on a banger. His five touchdown performance against the Dolphins saw Lamar Jackson complete 18 of 21 passes for 321 yards. The Ravens' offense as a whole dominated the Dolphins with massive chunk plays that helped them score 56 points. With the No.1 Seed locked, Baltimore can rest their top players, including the QB who proved doubters wrong this year.

Ceedee Lamb – 96 OVR (+1) 13 catches, 227 yards, and a touchdown. Are we sure this is real life or a game of Madden? Nevertheless, Lamb seems to play better and better every year. His monstrous performance against the Lions helped put Dallas back in 1st place of the NFC East. If he puts up half of those numbers against the Commanders this weekend, Dallas should secure the No. 2 seed with ease.

D.J. Moore – 89 OVR (+1) While Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, and Ceedee Lamb seem to receive all the praise, Moore silently caught 1,300 yards so far this year. Honestly, we feel the star wideout deserves an OVR in the 90s, considering he and Justin Fields work so well together. His nine catch, 159 yard performance against the Falcons put hope in the hearts of Bears fans that things will turn around next year.

Charvarius Ward – 90 OVR (+1) Ward earned his fifth interception of the Season against the Commanders last week. Overall, he's earned three interceptions in the last three games, including one returned for a touchdown. The 49ers' tough defensive unit bounced back after a rough performance against the Ravens. Players like Ward might get some rest this weekend as San Francisco locked up the No. 1 Seed.

Josh Allen (JAX) – 91 OVR (+2) The 7th overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft exploded this year, with 16.5 sacks through 16 games. At first, people just saw Allen and though “neat, his name is the same as that Buffalo Bills QB”. Now, you see a player entering their prime and ready to help this Jaguars team make the playoffs. Overall, Jacksonville suffered a late season collapse that saw an 8-3 team end up 9-7.



Additionally, other notable player OVR increases include:

Jessie Bates III – 97 OVR (+1)

Sauce Gardner. – 96 OVR (+2)

Joe Mixon – 91 OVR (+1)

Joel Bitonio – 89 OVR (+1)

Khalil Mack – 89 OVR (+1)

David Njoky – 88 OVR (+1)

C.J. Mosley – 88 OVR (+1)

Aidan Hutchinson – 88 OVR (+1)

Tariq Woolen – 87 OVR (+1)

Greg Newsome II – 86 OVR (+2)

Taron Johnson – 86 OVR (+2)

Sam Cosmi – 85 OVR (+4)

Rasul Douglas – 85 OVR (+1)

Derek Stingley Jr. – 85 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Pacheco – 85 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Jones – 85 OVR (+2)

Kyren Williams – 84 OVR (+3)

George Pickens – 83 OVR (+1)

Najee Harris – 83 OVR (+1)

Brian Branch – 82 OVR (+2)

Lastly, the following players received decreases to their OVRs:

A.J. Brown – 95 OVR (-1)

Jaire Alexander – 91 OVR (-1)

Antoine Winfield Jr. – 91 OVR (-1)

Josh Jacobs – 90 OVR (-1)

Danielle Hunter – 90 OVR (-1)

Harrison Smith – 88 OVR (-1)

Cooper Kupp – 88 OVR (-1)

Haason Reddick – 88 OVR (-1)

Cameron Jordan – 87 OVR (-1)

Bobby Wagner – 87 OVR (-1)

Christian Wilkins – 86 OVR (-1)

Kenny Moore II – 86 OVR (-1)

Matthew Judon – 89 OVR (-1)

Austin Ekeler – 84 OVR (-1)

Bijan Robinson – 82 OVR (-2)

Javonte Williams – 81 OVR (-1)

Overall, that wraps up the Madden 24 Player Ratings after NFL Week 17. Furthermore, feel free to visit the ratings page to check on all the NFL Week 18 Additionally, expect more updates to release as we head into the playoffs, which start next week.

NFL Week 17 itself contained a few shockers. Firstly, the Lions-Cowboys, while entertaining, ended on an absolute nightmare with Brad Allen's crew making a controversial call at the end. Additionally, we saw the Philadelphia Eagles surrender a 21-6 lead to the 3-12 Cardinals. On the AFC side, we saw C.J. Stroud return to action, hopefully leading his Texans to a playoff berth. Overall, these last few weeks certainly saw many shake-ups in the league.

Five available playoff spots still remain between both conferences for NFL Week 18. Additionally, several games should decide playoff seeding, even for teams that already clinched the postseason. However, both No. 1 seeds have been clinched, with the Ravens and 49ers winning their respective conferences. That means we won't see Lamar Jackson or Brock Purdy take the field this weekend.

Furthermore, several teams need to win to help keep their respective playoff seeding. While the Browns (11-5) can rest their starters, the Dolphins (11-5) need to win to secure the No. 2 seed. On the NFC side, the Cowboys must beat the Commanders in order to keep the No. 2 seed. Additionally, a win means their triumph of the NFC East division. Overall, we look forward to the final week of the 2023-2024 NFL Regular Season.

