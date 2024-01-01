Lamar Jackson's five touchdown performance puts him in rare air with Pittsburgh Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger.

Lamar Jackson's insane performance against the Miami Dolphins has many NFL fans agreeing that he's the MVP but he also made history, standing alone alongside an AFC legend. En route to the Raven's AFC clinching 56-19 rout of Miami, Lamar Jackson threw for 321 yards and 5 touchdowns on 18/21 passing.

Per the NFL Communications Department's Twitter, Jackson's performance along with his 158.3 rating made him the second player in NFL history that has achieved that statistical feat multiple times. The only other player that has done that before is Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger.

The @Ravens clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. In today's win, @Lj_era8 recorded 5 TD passes & a 158.3 rating – the highest attainable mark. He joins Ben Roethlisberger as the only players in @NFL history with 5+ TD passes & a 158.3 rating in multiple games. pic.twitter.com/Lc6XVwcbRo — NFL345 (@NFL345) December 31, 2023

The insane number further validates Lamar Jackson's sheer dominance at the quarterback position, amid various critics of his adept running ability and reluctance to only be a pocket passer. With today's performance, and his adept passing numbers this season, he's even proven Roethlisberger wrong in his assessment of his game.

Ben Roethlisberger on Lamar Jackson; “You don’t fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.” Teams FEAR Lamar the runner MORE THAN the passer, but don’t use that to tear him down. For example, Lamar’s Career Passer Rating and QBR in the pocket is better than Big Ben pic.twitter.com/vG0ib38Hka — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 13, 2023

In April, Roethlisberger made an appearance on the “Footbahlin” podcast and broached the topic of Jackson's pocket presence. Although he credited Lamar's talent, he said that defenses don't fear his accuracy.

“You don't really fear Lamar's accuracy all the time. He's got a huge arm, he can make things happen when he scrambles, but you don't fear him just sitting in the pocket and picking you apart. You bring safeties down because you do fear him running because he's a different-level runner.”

Jackson's accuracy and precision as a passer have been on full display this year. In addition to this afternoon's game, Jackson has a 67.2 completion percentage, the highest of his career with only his MVP season in 2019 having a number that is close (66.1 completion percentage). Jackson has surely been proving doubters of his arm talent wrong this season and sharing a statistical achievement with Roethlisberger is an even greater validator of his greatness.

The Ravens finish the regular season with a game against, ironically, the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.