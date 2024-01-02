Like always, this update aims to adjust player OVR ratings and other stats too.

The Madden 24 Week 18 Roster Update Release Date arrives this week, in time for the final week of the NFL Regular Season. Like always, this update aims to adjust player OVR ratings and other stats too. However, these roster updates do not make any gameplay changes or player likeness adjustments. Without further ado, let's take a look at the final Roster Update for the Regular Season.

Madden 24 Week 18 Roster Update Release Date

We believe the Madden 24 Roster Update Release Date to be Thursday, January 4th. Usually, we expect the new roster updates to release before Thursday Night Football. However, there's no TNF game this week, as all Week 18 games take place on Sunday. Nevertheless, last year's Madden title still released a roster update on Thursday during Week 18. Therefore, we expect the same with Madden 24.

Additionally, check out our guide on how to update your rosters in Madden 24. Overall, the process takes just a few moments, but does require an internet connection to complete.

Week 18 of the 2023-2024 NFL Season marks a closing to another crazy year. Between several QB injuries and questionable referee calls, this year has been one to remember. However, some teams still have one last shot of making it into the postseason.

The Jaguars, once a clear favorite to win their division, now control their own destiny, needing a critical victory over the Titans this weekend. If they lose, the Colts or even the Texans have a shot of winning the division.

Buffalo looks to make the postseason for the fifth time in a row, and a win against Miami could catapult them all the way to the second seed. While this year hasn't felt as pretty for Buffalo fans, home field advantage for the first two games of the postseason should help them make a serious push.

For the NFC side, five of the seven playoff spots have already been taken. However, that still leaves two spots for the Buccaneers, Packers, Seahawks, Saints, and even Vikings and Falcons. That said, the 49ers already locked up he No.1 Seed last week when the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Arizona Cardinals 35-31.

