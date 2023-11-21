Last week, Madden 24 went 8-6 in its predictions, getting its first above .500 performance since Week 8.

Our Madden 24 Simulates Series returns once again, using the game to create Predictions for the NFL Week 12 matchups. Last week, Madden 24 went 8-6 in its predictions, getting its first above .500 performance since Week 8. Overall, Madden 24 hasn't been the most accurate at predicting NFL games, but we'll see if it can make a turnaround in these final weeks. Let's see who the game selects to win these NFL Week 12 matchups.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 12 Games – Predictions For All Games

The rules for the series work simply. We simulate full 15-minute games on All-Madden difficulty, and take out injured players. However, players listed as Questionable only get taken out if reports suggest they won't play. Players listed as doubtful obviously don't make it in since they likely won't play.

Madden 24 Simulates – Packers 20 – Lions 48

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Packers 7 3 10 0 20 Lions 14 10 3 21 48

Turkey Day stars off great for the City of Detroit, as the Lions secure an easy 24-10 lead at half. TE Sam LaPorta had a monster day, catching 5 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers attempted a comeback by the beginning of the third, making it 27-20 by the start of the fourth. However, the RB tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery seemed to prove too much for Green Bay. Gibbs tallied 161 yards of 21 total carries and two touchdowns, with Montgomery picking up a 45-yard run TD with minutes remaining.

Jordan Love statistically played okay on paper (18/30, 251 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT), though the Packers' offense failed to establish a run-game. A.J. Dillon's 3.1 YPC did not help a faltering Green Bay offense.

The Lions' ground attack remains a massive threat as they battle the Eagles for the No. 1 Seed.

Madden 24 Simulates – Commanders 17 – Cowboys 38

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Commanders 3 7 0 7 17 Cowboys 7 14 17 0 38

The Commanders hoped to beat New York last week, as they now face one of the toughest teams in the NFC. Overall, the Cowboys pretty much took over by the second quarter, after two unanswered TDs put them up 21-10. Sam Howell started off the second half with an interception (caught by Daron Bland), before throwing another on his next drive. The Cowboys scored 10 points off those two turnovers, putting them up 35-10.

While not flashy, Dak Prescott played a solid game (12/19, 188 yards, 2 TDs), while Tony Pollard took over in the second half (20 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs). The Cowboys remain in the NFC playoff picture, but need some help from Buffalo, Chicago, and Seattle to catch up to the first seed.

Madden 24 Simulates – 49ers 31 – Seahawks 15

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL 49ers 10 7 0 14 31 Seahawks 3 6 6 0 15

The 49ers once again relied on their deep roster of playmakers to secure a victory of Seattle. Christian McCaffrey ran 18 times for 67 yards, but also caught 5 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle all caught for 50+ yards, with the first two also scoring in the game. Brock Purdy returned his former-self (20/26, 285 yards, 3 TDs).

Seattle attempted to come back from a 17-6 deficit. They scored a FG before the end of the first half, following up with a touchdown to open up the second. However, Zach Charbonnet failed to reach the endzone for the 2pt conversion, making it 17-15. San Francisco's offense woke back up again, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to close it out.

The final touchdown came from a 23-yard fumble recovery from Fred Warner, propelling the 49ers to a 8-3 record.

Madden 24 Simulates – Dolphins 26 – Jets 7

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Dolphins 14 3 6 3 26 Jets 0 0 7 0 7

The Dolphins picked up two easy touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back as they destroyed the Tim Boyle Jets. However, Miami's offense was limited to just field goals after the first quarter. Nevertheless, it didn't stop them from piling up points against a team with no offense.

Tim Boyle played as you imagined (16/31, 166 yards, 2 INTs). Like previous weeks, the Jets offense failed to take what the defense gave them. They managed to just one touchdown, which came on their only efficient drive.

Tyreek Hill ended the day with 10 catches for 127 yards and no touchdowns, while Tua and Mostert run for a touchdown each in this one.

Madden 24 Simulates – Buccaneers 14 – Colts 20

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Buccaneers 0 7 0 7 14 Colts 7 0 7 6 20

The Baker Mayfield Buccaneers vs. The Gardner Minshew Colts. What did we do to deserve such a treat?

Overall, the game itself was very entertaining, coming down the wire. Tied up 14-14, the Colts managed to score a FG with 10:58 remaining in the fourth. Tampa Bay punted on their next drive, and Indy scored again. Down 20-14 with 4:54 to go, the Buccaneers quickly moved down the field. They made it to the Colts' 6 all the way from their own 25, just to throw an interception on fourth down.

The Colts managed to waste the clock and come away victorious.

Madden 24 Simulates – Patriots 17 – Giants 20 (OT)

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Overtime FINAL Patriots 3 7 0 7 0 17 Giants 3 0 7 7 3 20

The Patriots' QB conundrum continues, but we stuck with Mac Jones this week. It went as you expected (15/28, 223 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs). They took on the Tommy Devito Giants, hoping to secure a victory.

Instead, the Giants kept it close, squeaking in a late touchdown in the fourth to secure overtime. New York got the ball first, scored a field goal, and stopped New England. Overall, not the most exciting matchup, but Giants fans can at least enjoy a tiny win-streak.

Madden 24 Simulates – Steelers 21 – Bengals 13

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Steelers 0 7 7 7 21 Bengals 3 3 0 7 13

Without Joe Burrow, the Bengals were limited to just field goals until the fourth quarter. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense wasn't inspiring, even without Matt Canada. Nevertheless, they managed to score three touchdowns.

Shoutout to the Steelers' offensive line though, as they allowed zero sacks. Additionally, they helped Najee Harris net 4.5 yards per carry. Overall, not much to say this game, but the Steelers rebound and make their record 7-4.

Madden 24 Simulates – Panthers 27 – Titans 17

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Panthers 10 3 7 7 27 Titans 7 0 3 7 17

Bryce Young finally seemed to get more comfortable, helping the Panthers score 20 points in a game for the first time in over a month. However, Will Levis and the Titans continue to struggle.

At first, it seemed the game could've went either way, with the score being 13-10 halfway through the third. However, the Panthers' offense finally found some momentum and scored a touchdown. Down 20-10, Will Levis threw an INT on his next drive, giving the Panthers great field position. Young found RB Miles Sanders for a 6 yard TD pass, extending their lead 27-10. T

Adam Thielen had himself a day (8 catches, 126 yards, 1 TD), including the 36-yard TD reception on the team's opening drive.

Madden 24 Simulates – Jaguars 34 – Texans 17

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Jaguars 7 7 10 10 34 Texans 7 7 0 7 17

Once again, Madden 24 simulates based on a lot of factors, including player ratings. Therefore, it doesn't really know about C.J. Stroud (just yet). The rookie signal caller threw 2 INTs against the Jaguars in the second half as Jacksonville took over.

The first half saw both teams tie it up 14-14, but Trevor Lawrence finally found the dog within. He threw touchdowns to Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, and with two field goals extended their lead 31-10.

Madden 24 Simulates – Saints 24 – Falcons 19

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Saints 3 0 7 14 24 Falcons 3 7 3 6 19

The Saints came back from a 13-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 24-19. Down 13-3, the Saints scored three unanswered touchdowns, making it 24-13. Derek Carr scored three times, twice over the air and once rushing.

The Falcons, down 24-13, managed to score a touchdown. Desmond Ridder found Drake London for a 15 yard TD pass, but the team missed their 2pt conversion. They failed to get the ball back and score again. With the win, the Saints remain atop the NFC South.

Madden 24 Simulates – Rams 23 – Cardinals 24

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Rams 7 7 6 3 23 Cardinals 7 14 0 3 24

Despite taking a 21-7 lead, the Cardinals fell apart in the second half offensively. However, the Rams only managed to score 16 unanswered points, scoring a field goal and leaving 2:17 remaining in the fourth.

While scoring a touchdown to end the first half, the Ram's offense mustered up only three field goals in the second half. Matt Stafford was also very inaccurate, completing 55% of his passes, with most incomplete throws when in the Red Zone.

Kyler Murray managed to orchestrate a game-winning drive including two successful fourth down conversions. The Cardinals offense scored the game-winning field goal and go 2-1 with Murray under the helm.

Madden 24 Simulates – Browns 9 – Broncos 19

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Browns 3 3 3 0 9 Broncos 7 3 3 6 19

The Rams scored nine points in the second half, the Browns scored nine points in the whole game. Overall, this matchup was decided by the defense. Furthermore, both teams piled up 11 total sacks (Cleveland – 5, Denver 6). The only touchdown of the day came from a 7-yard TD pass to Courtland Sutton. Afterwards, the Broncos secured four field goals, never losing their lead to The Land.

Despite a low score, Russell Wilson played pretty well (16/20, 260 yards, 1 TD). Dorian Thompson Robinson played as expected, given his Madden rating (11/23, 155 yards, 1 INT). With the win, Denver wins four straight.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bills 24 – Eagles 38

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Bills 0 10 0 14 24 Eagles 0 21 7 10 38

Wearing their Kelly Green jerseys, Philly's offense finally got the spunk it was looking for. Both A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith caught for 75+ yards in this contest, with both receivers catching at least one touchdown. The turnover prone Josh Allen threw a pick-six to Darius Slay in the second quarter, extending the Eagles' lead at the time to 21-7. Allen proceeded to throw another pick in the third quarter, opening up a D'Andre Swift 4-yard TD run.

The Bills tried to rally in the fourth quartebut the Eagles responded to each score with one of their own. At no point did Buffalo gain the lead in this matchup.

Madden 24 Simulates – Chiefs 44 – Raiders 17

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Chiefs 3 17 21 3 44 Raiders 7 0 3 7 17

The Chiefs must've either injected something into their receivers or finally got their act together. Overall, Patrick Mahomes scored four touchdowns against their divisional rivals. However, much of this should be attributed to Aidan O'Connell, who was sacked 7 times and threw 3 INTs. Travis Kelce rebounded from a bad performance, catching three touchdowns and over 100 yards in this contest. Marques Valdez-Scantling also picked up a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Raiders took an early 7-3 lead, thanks to a good kick return and a 28-yard TD run from Josh Jacobs. However, the team struggled to put more points on the board until the second half. Meanwhile, the Chiefs scored 38 points in the second and third quarters alone.

Madden 24 Simulates – Ravens 38 – Chargers 28

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Ravens 10 7 7 14 38 Chargers 7 14 0 7 28

Without Mark Andrews, the Ravens offense still put up good numbers. Isaiah Likely stepped up to the role, catching four passes for 65 yards. His 33-yard reception in the second quarter helped secure a touchdown drive.

The Chargers played well offensively in the first half, but lost their footing in the second. Keenan Allen, who caught for 97 yards in the first half, caught only 26 in the second. They managed to score just one touchdown as Baltimore kept the momentum alive.

Overall, the Ravens won this offensive showdown thanks to an impressive performance from Lamar Jackson (23/29, 274 yards, 8 rushes, 55 yards, 3 total touchdowns).

Madden 24 Simulates – Bears 28 – Vikings 14

Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Bears 7 0 7 14 28 Vikings 7 0 7 0 14

Lastly, the Vikings took on the Bears, who finally look better with Justin Fields at QB. It took some time, but Chicago scored three second half touchdowns. Tied up 14-14 in the fourth, Justin Fields found D.J. Moore for a 50-yard TD pass. On the next drive, Alexander Mattison fumbled the ball, disrupting what could've been a touchdown-drive for the Vikes.

Chicago not only wasted time, but RB D'Onta Foreman (18, 102 yards, 2 TDs) scored, extending the lead 28-14. The Vikings failed to score on any of theirr subsequent drives, leading to a Chicago victory.

And that wraps it up for this week of Madden 24 Simulates. Overall, we look forward to what exciting moments await us in NFL Week 12.

