Bill Belichick still has everyone guessing as to who will start under center for the Patriots in Week 12 versus the Giants.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is still not revealing his team's starter under center in the Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants on the road. In fact, Belichick just told Adam Schefter of ESPN that he has every quarterback on the roster expecting to be ready to play.

Asked this morning who would be the Patriots’ starting QB on Sunday vs. the Giants, Bill Belichick said: “I’ve told everybody to be ready to go. … I’ve told every player to be ready to play.”

Who will start for the Patriots in Week 12?

The Patriots have been struggling mightily on offense all season long, with Jones unable to put together a consistent performance as the team's starting quarterback. He had another awful start in Week 10's 10-6 loss in Germany to the Indianapolis Colts in which he mustered only 170 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception on 15-for-20 completions, while also getting sacked five times for a loss of 22 yards.

So far in the 2023 NFL regular season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller has amassed just 2,031 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Behind Jones on the Patriots' QB depth chart is Bailey Zappe, who has collected 104 passing yards (zero touchdowns, 1 interception) on 10-for-25 completions across just three appearances.

The Patriots just don't have an encouraging quarterback landscape at the moment, but a QB switch could still offer them hope. On the season, New England is second-worst in the NFL with just 14.1 points per game and its average of 294.5 total yards per contest is only 26th in the league overall.