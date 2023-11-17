Bengals Joe Burrow posted an 8-word Instagram post after sustaining a season-ending wrist injury against the Ravens.

The Cincinnati Bengals were dealt a brutal blow on Thursday night after quarterback Joe Burrow injured his wrist during the game. As a result, the superstar quarterback is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

On Friday, Burrow took to social media and shared an inspirational message for his followers. Although Joe Burrow's injury knocked him out for the season, he's still keeping his head held high.

“Just another stage on the journey of life,” Burrow wrote.

At the very least, it's nice to see that Joe Burrow is maintaining a positive outlook on Instagram. Even if Bengals fans are in complete turmoil right now. He's due to receive surgery on his wrist after reportedly tearing a ligament in his wrist.

Before the season-ending injury, Burrow was just getting back to his usual self, as a calf injury prevented him from playing at full health. This season, the Bengals quarterback finished with 2,309 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

On Thursday night, Jake Browning filled in as the starter. He is expected to play for the rest of the season. That is of course if he can stay healthy. There's a chance he keeps the Bengals competitive with Joe Burrow sidelined, but many believe Cincinnati's season is all but finished.

Look for the front office to possibly sign another quarterback as a backup option before Week 12. Luckily, the Bengals have extra time to prepare for their next game after playing on Thursday Night Football.