Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony wants one thing clear: he was not wearing a skirt during his one-on-one battle on the court against Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

In an Instagram post, Anthony tried to correct commenters, who thought, he was not wearing shorts when he tested the mettle of Kiyan.

“I’m sick and tired of y’all tagging me talking about ‘kilt’, ‘you was wearing a skirt,’ Cole Anthony said. “These are shorts.”

Despite Anthony's effort in that little fashion lecture, it has not stopped everyone from insisting he was wearing something else.

“Ahhh so it's a skort! It all makes sense now!” tweeted @xChuckles_x.

“He is lying he was wearing my skirt,” said @lizzmyth.

Whatever people think he had on, it's hardly going to matter in the long run for Anthony, who will have to focus his energy more on improving his game than teaching people about the difference between a short and a skirt.

Cole Anthony is coming off his third season in the NBA. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 60 games in the 2022-23 NBA campaign, while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from the 3-point area.

The Magic picked up their $5.54 million team option on Anthony for the 2023-24 season. He will be a restricted free agent by the end of the next campaign.

As for Kiyan, who is expected to arrive on the college scene in 2025, he must have learned a thing or two from playing against an active, short-wearing NBA player.