Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and forward Jonathan Isaac will miss Friday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons due to injuries.

The Orlando Magic have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2023-24 season. Currently 14-7 on the year, the Magic reside near the top of the NBA Power Rankings and they are quickly proving to be a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. However, they will be slightly short-handed on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons, as starting guard Jalen Suggs and defensive-minded forward Jonathan Isaac have been ruled out due to injuries, the team announced Friday morning.

Suggs, who has started in all 20 games he has played in this season, left Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers early after appearing to injure his right ankle/lower leg. While Suggs did return, he went down again and was in a considerable amount of pain before being helped to the Magic's locker room. The Magic announced that Suggs suffered a right ankle strain and he did not return. Orlando went on to lose 121-111 on the road to the Cavs, marking just the third time this season that they have lost back-to-back games.

“He was in good spirits,” Magic star Paolo Banchero said of Suggs after the game, per Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel. “Hopefully, he can get back as soon as possible.”

The good news for Orlando is that Suggs avoided a major injury and will likely be listed as “game-to-game” based on how his ankle responds to treatment and on-court activities. Playing in a total of 20 games this season, Suggs has averaged career-highs in points (12.2), steals (1.9), field goal percentage (44.9%) and three-point shooting percentage (36.5%).

As for Isaac, he has been on and off the Magic's injury report all season long. The former sixth overall pick has had trouble remaining healthy throughout his career and now, he is dealing with a right ankle sprain. Isaac has played in 15 total games for the Magic this season, averaging 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game off the bench. He has missed four of Orlando's last five games due to injury.

In wake of Suggs being removed from the rotation for Friday night's game, Sixth Man of the Year candidate Cole Anthony figures to see his role increase, as will rookie first-round pick Anthony Black. Coming off the bench this season, Anthony has been sensational, averaging 15.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 36.6 percent from three-point range. He currently leads all players in the league with 323 total points scored off the bench.

Suggs and Isaac will each have a chance to return in Orlando's next game on Monday, Dec. 11 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.