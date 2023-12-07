Jalen Suggs goes down with a scary injury in the second period of Wednesday's game between the Magic and the Cavs.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffered an apparent lower-body injury during the second quarter of Wednesday night's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jalen Suggs just suffered a leg injury and it didn’t look great Really hope he’s okay pic.twitter.com/9gcyKyGKKr — AB (@aburnshoops) December 7, 2023

Suggs had also seemingly hurt his ankle in the first quarter of the Cavs game but managed to return before going down again in the second period, as noted by Aaron Washington of No Trade Clause.

“Jalen Suggs left the game in the 1st quarter, came back in the 2nd still hobbling, and is now down again on the baseline. Such a weird and unfortunate turn of events. Why was he even allowed to return to the game if he was that limited?”

The silver lining? While Orlando announced that Suggs won't return against Cleveland, at least it's official that he's avoided a potentially catastrophic injury like an Achilles tear, instead out with an ankle sprain.

It's tough for the Magic and their fans to see Suggs get hurt, especially since he's been a crucial cog in Orlando's success so far in the 2023-24 NBA season. He entered Wednesday's showdown versus the Cavs averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from behind the arc.

Hopefully for Jalen Suggs and the Magic, his injury will not force him to be sidelined for a long period of time. But in the even that he needs to miss games, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Anthony Black can expect increased workload.