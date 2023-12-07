Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs injured his ankle in the team's 121-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

The Orlando Magic wasted a career-high 42 points from Paolo Banchero in a 121-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers — but the concern is for Jalen Suggs, who injured his ankle in the contest.

Suggs was limping at one point in the first quarter, and went down awkwardly while playing defense in the second. It took him several minutes to be able to be assisted off and taken to Orlando's away locker room in Cleveland.

Despite the disappointing ailment, both teammate Banchero and head coach Jamahl Mosley's comments should help ease the minds of Magic fans.

“His spirits are as good as they can be, you know, with going down with that ankle,” Mosley explained postgame, per The Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. “It's a right ankle strain. He'll go through more testing when we get back to Orlando.”

“He was in good spirits,” Banchero echoed, per Beede. “Hopefully, he can get back as soon as possible.”

Suggs was seen waiting for his teammates outside the locker room after the tight loss, giving everyone a high five despite the result. He finished with an assist, two steals and a block over nine minutes on the court.

Paolo Banchero's Magic not enough

Banchero played one of the best games of his young career in the loss, going 16-for-26 from the field while adding six rebounds, an assist and two blocks. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft has been playing great as of late, and Wednesday's loss was just Orlando's second defeat in the last 11 games.

The Magic fell behind by 23 points in the first half, but the young squad hung around and got within five points in the third quarter. That's as close as they would get, as Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs closed it out. He finished with 35 points in Cleveland's victory.

“The Magic trailed by 18 in the fourth but kept fighting and used a 12-2 run to get within 106-98,” wrote the Associated Press' Tom Withers. “That’s when Mitchell again found Niang for a 3-pointer and Garland, who didn’t have a turnover in 40 minutes, scored on a layup to hold off Orlando.”

Despite the loss, the Magic remain in third place in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 14-7 record. The team will head home to host the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.