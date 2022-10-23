Paolo Banchero fires strong message that will scare the NBA, hype up Magic fans

If there is one thing that Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is not lacking, it’s confidence. That much is clear as he talked about his game ahead of their Saturday showdown with the Boston Celtics.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Banchero talked about what his biggest strength is as a player. Interestingly, he didn’t say it his polished offensive skills that make him elite, but rather his versatility.

“There is nowhere I can be at on the court where I’m not comfortable, with or without the ball. Night in and night out, it can change. There’ll be a game where I’ll just be rebounding the hell out of the ball. There might be a game where I’m just hot, scoring 20 in the first half … Then there might be a game where my shots aren’t falling and I’m just being a menace on defense, finding teammates, get assists, create for them. So I think I can do a lot of things,” Banchero explained.

Paolo Banchero may seem exaggerating here, but the top overall pick of the 2022 Draft has been walking the talk. So far in the two games he played prior to Saturday, he has averaged 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks.

The Magic youngster is definitely showing that versatility he’s talking about, and more. While the Magic failed to win their first two games, Banchero has really stood out as he proves he’s more than just a scorer.

Orlando will be hoping to see Banchero play consistently, and while there will definitely be times he’ll struggle to put the ball to the basket, at least he knows he can do much more to contribute.