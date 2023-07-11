The Toronto Maple Leafs won a postseason round for the first time since 2004, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the first-round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs — but the season again ended in disappointment after the Leafs were beaten in five games by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. With Kyle Dubas gone and Brad Treliving in as GM of the team, the clock is ticking for this squad to have meaningful success in the playoffs.

With Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares all coming into the last one-to-two years of their respective contracts, there's probably only a few more chances to win before this core is blown up completely. But Treliving has had a great offseason so far, signing Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi to one-year deals, while adding some offense from the back end in John Klingberg.

The Leafs could still make another move or two on the trade market this summer as they approach one of the most important years in recent memory for the franchise. Here are three players that could help move the needle for the Stanley Cup starved Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023-24.

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

If the Leafs do end up moving on from one of their core four, they will likely need to bring in a legitimate top-six winger as a replacement. With Pierre-Luc Dubois now in Los Angeles, and signed to an expensive deal, Adrian Kempe is an intriguing name that could be axed for cap space reasons.

Although Kempe isn't quite the player William Nylander is, he just put up a career-high 41 goals, and the left-shot winger has great speed and size. He could fit nicely in Toronto's top six, playing with either Matthews and Marner or Tavares; he would likely have a career year playing with any of those superstars.

The 26-year-old is also on a great contract, making just $5.5 million over the next three seasons. Nylander is going to command a salary that Toronto simply might not be able to afford, and if they end up having to replace him, Kempe is a great option.

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Philadelphia Flyers are firmly in rebuild mode under new general manager Danny Briere, and Scott Laughton is a very interesting name that could be moved. Laughton was born in Oakville, Ontario, under an hour from Toronto, and he would make a lot of sense on the bottom-six for the Leafs.

He is a great penalty killer, adds leadership and grit, and is making just $3 million for the next three seasons. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman has recently reported that Laughton is the exact type of player that new GM Treliving would covet, and he would add a completely new element to an admittedly not great bottom-six in Toronto.

The 29-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign, where he scored 43 points in 78 games on a struggling Flyers team. He was also a big part of the Canadian team that won a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championship earlier this year. A player who can score 40 points and effectively kill penalties is exactly what the Leafs need right now, and on a decent contract for the next few years, Treliving should be picking up the phone and giving Briere a call.

Brett Pesce, Carolina Hurricanes

There are a few solid defenseman options available this offseason, both on the trade market and in free agency. Minnesota Wild D-man Matt Dumba is a player who would be too expensive for the Leafs, but they could instead look to acquire Brett Pesce, a defensive stalwart who is at a crossroads with the Carolina Hurricanes. The team has already said if they can't re-sign him, he will be dealt this offseason, and it looks like the latter might come to fruition ahead of NHL training camps.

The Hurricanes already added Dmitry Orlov in free agency, will be re-acquiring Tony DeAngelo at some point, and are rumored to be one of the finalists for reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson. The 28-year-old is almost certain to be on the move at some point this summer, and the steady two-way presence would be great on either Klingberg's wing, or on the third pairing. Pesce is considered one of the game's best right-shot defensive defensemen, and has been a proven playoff performer in Raleigh.

Overall, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in as good a shape for a single-season run than they have been in any campaign with their core four, especially adding Domi, Bertuzzi and Klingberg this summer. But Brad Treliving doesn't figure to be done, and don't be surprised if one of Adrian Kempe, Scott Laughton or Brett Pesce is a Toronto Maple Leaf before training camps open in September.