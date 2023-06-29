The Carolina Hurricanes had another great regular season and finally got past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019. However, their season still ended in disappointment as they were swept in the Eastern Conference Final by the Florida Panthers.

The Hurricanes are a strong team and have been near the top of the league's standings for years. After yet another playoff disappointment, though, it's clear that something is still missing.

As an added bonus, Carolina has a huge offseason ahead. Many of their players are either free agents or will be next year, so while they have over $20 million in cap space, that's going to disappear fast. Trade rumors have even swirled around certain players, most notably defenseman Brett Pesce. At the very least, the Hurricanes did re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a four-year deal at an affordable cap hit.

The Hurricanes don't just have to get their own roster under control but also improve enough to get over the playoff hump. General manager Don Waddell has hinted at wanting to be aggressive this offseason, and Carolina has the means to do so. After a quiet trade deadline, expect the Hurricanes to be far more active this offseason.

With that said, here are three players Carolina should target in potential trades this offseason.

3. Tony DeAngelo, Philadelphia Flyers

This isn't just a speculative deal, we outright know Carolina talked to Philadelphia about bringing Tony DeAngelo back. The reported deal was DeAngelo going back to Carolina, with Philadelphia retaining 50 percent of his salary in exchange for an unnamed prospect. According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, though, the NHL took issue with the Hurricanes re-acquiring DeAngelo with retention from the Flyers after only a year, which they took as cap circumvention. Never mind that the Flyers were the ones who signed the deal and not the Hurricanes, but whatever.

Both teams have reportedly challenged the NHL's ruling (rightfully so), so there's still a chance this could happen. While DeAngelo carries some baggage with him, a return to Carolina could work out well for both sides.

DeAngelo had arguably his best season with the Hurricanes in 2021-22, scoring 10 goals and 51 points while posting a +30 rating. He's purely an offensive defenseman, but with Carolina's defense-first system, his defensive struggles are much less of an issue. As a third-pairing defenseman and power-play specialist, DeAngelo could offer quite a bit to the Hurricanes. All the better if they can bring his cap hit down to just $2.5 million with retention from the Flyers.

2. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

After quickly bowing out in the playoffs to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Jets seem to be having themselves a fire sale. They already traded Pierre-Luc Dubois this week, and that's likely just the beginning. Longtime Jets Connor Hellebuyck, Blake Wheeler and Mark Schiefele have likely played their last game in Winnipeg, and trades may be coming soon.

Carolina could take advantage of the situation, and Schiefele is an especially compelling target. The Hurricanes' loss to the Panthers exposed their scoring troubles, as they scored just six goals all series. Adding more firepower should be priority No. 1 this offseason, and as Scheifele just scored a career-high 42 goals this season, he'd be a great fit.

Additionally, Scheifele could help fix Carolina's lack of center depth. He'd fit perfectly as the No. 2 center behind Sebastian Aho, a position the Hurricanes desperately need an upgrade at. The 30-year-old carries a $6.125-million cap hit this season, and while pricey, it should be worth it for the production he brings.

1. Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

If the Hurricanes manage to land Keller, it would be nothing short of a grand slam. He is a legitimate star talent, but playing in Arizona has led to him flying under the radar. This season, he scored a career-high 37 goals and 86 points, all while playing for the Coyotes of all teams. At just 24 years old, Keller could get even better soon.

The issue with this concept is that Keller likely isn't on the market, or at least Arizona isn't shopping him. Coyotes GM Clayton Keller has been adamant about keeping his star forward, and no one can blame him for that. However, one has to wonder if the franchise's cloudy future could lead to him requesting a trade. It hasn't happened yet, and may not ever, but it's something to consider.

If Keller becomes available at all, the Hurricanes must pounce on it. Any trade would cost an arm and a leg and his contract runs through 2028 with a $7.15-million cap hit, but it's well worth it. This wouldn't be just a win-now move, but Keller would be a star for years to come.