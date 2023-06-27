The Los Angeles Kings executed a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal to acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets.

The 2016 3rd pick put up career numbers this past season, notching 63 points in the regular season before adding four more in the playoffs. He has back-to-back 60 point seasons, and will be an immediate star for Los Angeles.

The Kings top brass were excited to announce the deal, and spoke highly of Dubois. It is clear that they wanted to lock up the star center for the eight-year extension, and the $8.5 million AAV added proof to their sentiment, per NHL insider Chris Johnston.

“Pierre-Luc Dubois is an elite two-way center with a unique skillset, and we're excited to have him join the organization and commit to us long-term,” said Rob Blake, general manager of the LA Kings.

Dubois will join a much improved LA Kings team, who went 47-25-10 in their 2022-23 campaign. They have been bumped by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the last two seasons, but are continuing an upward trajectory after three years of losing seasons.

The Jets received a steep asking price for the deal, with several Kings forwards heading north of the border. Forwards Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi will all be heading up to Winnipeg. The trio of youngsters will look to have an immediate impact on the rebuilding Jets, especially Vilardi who put up 20 goals last season.

The Kings were last Stanley Cup Champions in 2014, and are looking to get back to their winning ways. Dubois joins a center trio of LA legend Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault, who will work to lead the Kings offense.