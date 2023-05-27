Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Team Canada looked to be in dire straights against Latvia in their IIHF World Championship semifinal on Saturday morning — until 18-year-old Adam Fantilli took over and scored a game-winning goal for the ages that vaulted his country into the championship game.

Fantilli, who is projected to be the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, put Latvian defenseman Ralfs Freibergs into a blender, schooling the 32-year-old before ripping the winning goal past goaltender Arturs Silovs.

Besides being absolutely spectacular, the goal broke a 2-2 tie with just under 12 minutes left in the third period of the contest and ended up sending Canada to a gold medal final against either the United States or Germany on Sunday.

Scott Laughton scored into the empty net as Canada secured a 4-2 win, and an incredulous eighth trip to the IIHF World Championship gold medal game in the last nine years.

“It was pretty special,” Fantilli said about the goal after the game. “It was a pretty surreal feeling. It’s hard to put into words. I’ve learned so much off the ice…everything is just elevated when you get to this level. It means everything…you come here, you want to represent your country the best you can, and the best way you can do that is by winning a gold medal. Hopefully we can do that.”

"I grew up watching Luc my entire life and he gave me that pas…that was a pretty surreal feeling."🥹 🎙️ Adam Fantilli reflects on his game-winning goal. @hockeycanada #CANLAT #IIHFWorlds @AdamFantilli pic.twitter.com/WaDqtfJVeG — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 27, 2023

Naturally, the goal sent Twitter into a frenzy:

Adam Fantilli has given Canada the 3-2 lead… and it's a highlight-reel goal. What a move for his first of the tournament. Wow. Looked like the Lemieux move against the North Stars. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/4oBHO3FjXP — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 27, 2023

Adam Fantilli is really good at hockey. Such soft hands to make moves this quick and then to get a shot off. Absolutely impressive. #2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/VlQHTzeIVW — Peter B (@PBaracchini) May 27, 2023

The kid comes up huge for Canada. Fantilli with spectacular moves and finish here. https://t.co/r9nN3crth8 — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) May 27, 2023

Get Adam Fantilli to a semi-final game wearing a Canadian jersey and look out. He has come out flying. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) May 27, 2023

HOBEY BAKER! Fantilli doing what he does best. Embarrassing defenders and scoring big time goals pic.twitter.com/kWr1F7dnKq — EVERYTHING COLLEGE HOCKEY (@TeamECH) May 27, 2023

It was Adam Fantilli’s first goal of the tournament, and his play over the last two weeks has likely cemented him being picked by the Anaheim Ducks with the No. 2 overall pick at the end of June.

The youngster will certainly look great next to Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry in California next season.

But first, he’ll look to help his country win a gold medal in Latvia.