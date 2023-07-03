The Toronto Maple Leafs have already made one big signing on Sunday. Now, they've added another big fish from the pond of NHL free agency in the form of veteran forward Max Domi.

Domi is reportedly in agreement on a one-year contract, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. The exact financial details are a bit unclear. However, the contract is believed to be worth around $3 million.

Domi joins former Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins forward Tyler Bertuzzi in Toronto. The 28-year-old Domi split this past season between the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars.

With the Stars, Domi went on a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In fact, his Stars were just two wins away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. Dallas eventually lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

In 80 games this past season, Domi scored 20 goals and 56 points. He is considered an incredibly skilled playmaker, providing a fair number of primary assists when goals are scored. And he'll have no shortage of scoring options to dish the puck to in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs represent the seventh team Domi has played for as he enters his ninth year in the NHL. He began his career with the Arizona Coyotes in 2015-16. Since then, he has spent time with the Stars, Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi aren't the only notable Maple Leafs signings so far. Toronto also added veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves and veteran defenseman John Klingberg as NHL free agency kicked off on Saturday.