The Barbie actress does not want too much revealed in trailers.

The actress and producer talked about it in a recent chat with Variety, where she had some scathing remarks about those trailers that give away too much.

It started with the actress answering a question about marketing campaigns for Saltburn.

“Marketing is very uncharted territory in so many ways that everyone is kind of learning together. And sometimes what you don't know is a wonderful gift,” she said. “In the marketing of Saltburn, I was like, ‘Why are we doing a 30-second teaser trailer? Why can't we do something called tasters, and it can be seven to 10 seconds?' And everyone's like, ‘Yeah, let's do that then. If it works, cool, and if it doesn't…'”

The actress added that it's important not to give too much away in a trailer or teaser.

“There's got to be an element of mystery. I hate trailers that have the whole movie condensed to two minutes,” the Barbie actress said. “Everyone's like, ‘It tested really high.' Of course it did; you gave someone the whole movie. Marketing an Emerald Fennell movie is tricky because she is the queen of plot twists, so all the greatest things, you can't actually show. Because then it wouldn't be so exciting when you see it in the movie.”

Robbie produces Saltburn. It's a psychological thriller written, directed, and produced by Emerald Fennell. It stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, and Archie Madekwe.

Hopefully, Margot Robbie is pleased with the trailer for it and it's not too revealing.